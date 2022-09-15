DC Films might have just found its newest executive. On Thursday, reports indicated that former Warner Bros. executive-turned-producer Dan Lin is in talks to take on the top spot at DC, overseeing both film and television projects for the brand. This news comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has led to some surprising decisions being made at DC, including the shocking cancellation of the studio's Batgirl movie, which was already in post-production but is instead being shelved for a tax write-down. After the Batgirl news was announced, it was confirmed that current DC Films president Walter Hamada wanted to transition out of the role, but would hypothetically be on board through the October release of Black Adam.

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO