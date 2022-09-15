Read full article on original website
Leave an Item Behind at a Hotel? This San Francisco Hotel Donates it to Charity
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: A boutique hotel located just steps from Union Square in San Francisco, Hotel Spero features 236 spacious guest rooms, including 23 suites. Having recently been renovated, Hotel Spero offers a unique soul and spirit by blending its storied past with modern comforts. Unwind in the contemporary guest accommodations like the City View Deluxe guestrooms that feature sweeping views of The City or experience the tranquility of the Serenity Suite. Enjoy the grand historic lobby along with a top-of-the-line fitness center.
Grab A Beer At These Lively Oktoberfest Celebrations In The Bay Area
Oktoberfest 2022 starts this weekend and there are plenty of opportunities in the Bay Area to eat, drink, and party like a German. Oktoberfest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the wedding of the crown prince of Bavaria. Though Munich is still home to the most famous festival, Oktoberfest is celebrated across the globe and is synonymous with beer-fueled parties, traditional German garb, and general frivolity. Simply put, Oktoberfest is a very fun time. Whether or not you plan to don the traditional lederhosen or dirndl, there are plenty of Oktoberfest celebrations to enjoy in the Bay Area. Not to be outdone, Radhaus in SF’s Fort Mason is celebrating every single day of Oktoberfest with special events, gifts, and discounts.
berkeleyside.org
Plant-packed cafe and a vast new beer garden open in the East Bay
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Dish N Dash to Move to New Location
Dish N Dash Milpitas is early in the permitting process for a new location that they hope to open in 2023.
These SF Bay Area cities will see heaviest rain during upcoming storm
A cold front from the Gulf of Alaska is expected to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, delivering a mix of soaking rains, powerful winds, cold air and possibly even some lightning at the tail end of summer.
The Daily 09-16-22 Projected Bay Area rainfall totals keep going up
A cold front diving down from the Gulf of Alaska toward California this weekend is forecast to deliver widespread rain to the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend and into early next week, and projected rainfall totals keep going up. • Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
Foster City Chinese restaurant burglarized, raising community's concern over rise in property crimes
Foster City's website touts itself as the 63rd safest city in America. But now residents are concerned after a recent string of criminal activity.
everythingsouthcity.com
South San Francisco Scavenger Co. & Blue Line Transfer Inc. Post of the Week
Ozzy the Organics Cart will eat what picky students reject!. Ideally, school lunches are served in reusable containers and every bit is consumed. In reality, many lunches create trash. Please make sure any food that doesn’t make it into a hungry mouth doesn’t go in the garbage either. Feed it...
Bed Bath & Beyond to permanently close Larkspur and San Leandro locations
The company closed two other Bay Area locations earlier this year.
hoodline.com
Huge transit-focused development near San Bruno BART gets the green light
A large transit-centered development has just gotten the green light to move ahead near the San Bruno BART Station. The development is called Southline and will be built on a 28-acre site at 30 Tanforan Avenue, which straddles South San Francisco and San Bruno. The project needed approval from both cities, which it recently received. Bay Area development giant Lane Partners is working with banking behemoth Goldman Sachs to build 2.8 million square feet of office space, which will be filled with tech and life sciences companies.
People We Meet: Brindissy Garcia, thrift shop owner
Brindissy Garcia was just a teenager in 1989 when she first arrived in San Francisco from Honduras with her one-year-old son. She dropped out of school and was too young to get hired. But she needed money. Someone at a flea market advised that she buy at the Salvation Army...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
socketsite.com
Rare and Exquisite Pac Heights Home Drops 10 Percent
The “rare and exquisite” Pacific Heights at 1809 Lyon Street, an “architecturally distinctive” three-bedroom home with nearly 20-foot-high ceilings in the living/dining room, a European-style side courtyard, and a side-by-side garage for two (plus) cars, which is steps from Sacramento Street’s boutique shops and restaurants, sold for $4.01 million or roughly $1,273 per square foot in March of 2018.
Eater
2 Hot New Restaurants to Try This Weekend for Pizza Slices and Chinese American Food
Just in time for the weekend, Bay Area diners have two much-anticipated new restaurants to check out for a slice of pizza or Chinese American takeout classics. According to a post on Instagram, chef Brandon Jew has officially opened the second location of his counter service restaurant Mamahuhu in the North Bay city of Mill Valley. Jew’s fine dining Chinese restaurant Mister Jiu’s holds one Michelin star, but the chef spun off the original Mamahuhu in early 2020 as a way to pay homage to steam tray standards including sweet-and-sour chicken or beef and broccoli with a combo of high-quality ingredients and classic Chinese cooking techniques. The Mill Valley outpost is located at 173 Throckmorton Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by Mill Valley Beerworks.
cupertinotoday.com
Los Gatos Art & Wine Festival returns this weekend
It’s that time of year again: this weekend the Los Gatos Art & Wine Festival, or Fiesta de Artes, returns. Since 1971, the Los Gatos community has gathered at this event to enjoy art, music, fine wine, and food. This will mark the 50th year of the local festival. The weekend is expected to attract about 20,000 attendees.
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Rainy Day Guide: What to Do When The Storm Hits This Weekend
Brace yourselves. San Francisco is set to be soaked on Sunday with a chance of thunderstorms from late Saturday night. The first downpour of storm season will likely ruin any picnic plans with between a quarter and half of an inch possible for Sunday morning, with scattered showers throughout the rest of the day and into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
sfstandard.com
SF Wants a Bike Lane in the Middle of This Busy Road. Locals Think It’s ‘Dangerous’
San Francisco transport bosses have released long-awaited plans for southern Valencia Street’s redesign, a bike lane in the middle of one of the city’s most dangerous roads. Valencia Street is among the most dangerous streets in the city, one of the 13% of streets in San Francisco that...
Bay Area food delivery service Pastel to end operations after nearly 2 years
Pastel was known for delivering goods from sought-after SF restaurants.
