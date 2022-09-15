Read full article on original website
Rape, incest exceptions pulled from S Carolina abortion bill
A group of South Carolina senators voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban with Democrats choosing not to vote in what appeared to be a strategy to try to prevent the bill from passing through the Legislature.The 7-3 vote in the Senate Medical Affairs Committee involved all Republican men. The committee then took a break before considering more changes as it decides whether to send the bill to the Senate floor.The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through...
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
White House slams West Virginia's 'radical' sweeping abortion ban that begins at implantation and say it's 'wildly out of step with what Americans believe'
The White House on Wednesday blasted a sweeping abortion ban passed by the West Virginia legislature as a 'radical' step, a day after slamming another legislative effort in Congress. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brought up the new legislation unprompted during a gaggle with reporters while en route to...
Republicans help Democratic minority block near-total abortion ban in South Carolina
Opposition by quintet means Republicans lack votes in upper chamber to end filibuster, with bill heading back to state house
How the GOP Outmaneuvered Joe Manchin on Contentious Bill
Manchin is stuck between sticking with Democrats on a risky compromise or siding with Republicans after a pipeline deal looks to be a non-starter in the House.
Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie
On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
Mike Pence BACKS federal legislative efforts to ban abortion after Republicans split on Lindsey Graham's bill to outlaw the practice at 15 weeks of pregnancy
Former Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday affirmed his support for new efforts to ban abortion – even as some senior Senate Republicans were keeping their distance from Sen. Lindsey Graham's new bill to outlaw abortion nationwide at 15 weeks. 'I welcome any and all efforts to advance the...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
House Democrats putting foot down with Manchin's permitting provisions deal
House Democrats are putting their foot down in opposition to Sen. Joe Manchin's environmental review process bill, hoping to prevent Congress from striking a deal with the West Virginia senator.
New WSJ poll shows more support for abortion after Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade
Voters have grown even more supportive of abortion rights since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade this summer, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.This August, among 1,313 polled registered voters of both parties, 60 per cent said abortion should be legal in most or all cases, up from 55 per cent on the same question in March. (A majority of people have supported abortion access since at least 1995, according to Pew).The proportion of those who opposed abortion with limited caveats remained about the same, with 29 per cent saying it should be banned exceptions...
Lindsay Graham, Indiana, West Virginia: The nation’s latest on abortion bills
Here’s what we know about the nation’s latest abortion laws.
POLITICO
The federal abortion ban bill is here — and it has some Republicans stunned
THE 15-WEEK FEDERAL BAN BILL — Senate Republicans introduced a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, POLITICO’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports. The bill, championed by Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), includes exceptions for rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger. The bill...
Ohio abortion law limiting most abortions temporarily blocked by judge
A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in...
Democrats call Indiana’s near-total abortion ban a ‘death sentence’
Law, which takes effect today, contains narrow exceptions and effectively wipes out abortion access for 1.5m people in the state
Michigan's 90-year-old abortion ban is unconstitutional, judge rules
Sept 7 (Reuters) - A 1931 Michigan law banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest violates the state's constitution, a state court judge ruled on Wednesday, barring any prosecutors from enforcing it.
International Business Times
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban
The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson reacts to Lindsey Graham's 15-week abortion proposal
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) introduced a bill on Tuesday that would ban abortion nationally after 15 weeks. The legislation includes exceptions for situations involving rape, incest or risks to the life and physical health of the mother, Axios' Rebecca Falconer writes. What they're saying: "If [Republicans] take back the...
Slate
The Only Way Lindsey Graham’s Abortion Ban Makes Political Sense
After a draft of the Dobbs decision eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion leaked in early May, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham cheered the return of the issue to state governments’ hands. “If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, which I believe was one of the largest...
U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans are skeptical about a 15-week nationwide abortion ban that GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham introduced Tuesday, with some saying they want to leave the issue to state lawmakers instead of taking it up in Congress. “I think most of the members of my conference prefer that this be dealt with at […] The post U.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion ban appeared first on Michigan Advance.
