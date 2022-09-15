Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNew Bern, NC
This North Carolina Farm has One of the Largest Corn Mazes in the CountryTravel MavenHuntersville, NC
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in North CarolinaTravel MavenLincolnton, NC
NCCU prepares for another rival after big winThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Meet Dorothy Counts, the first black student to attend an all-white school in the United StatesKath LeeCharlotte, NC
Matthews Playhouse offers discounted tickets to ‘Princess Fearless’
MATTHEWS – Matthews Playhouse of the Performing Arts has announced a buy-one-get-one free ticket discount for all performances of “Princess Fearless” as part of its mission to make the performing arts more accessible. The original production is based on the book, “Princess Fearless: Walking to School,” by...
Wingate names chief diversity officer
WINGATE – Wingate University has named Dana Murray Patterson its new chief diversity officer. Patterson comes to Wingate following a months-long nationwide search. Prior to her hiring, she met with administrators, the senior management team, trustees, faculty and staff members and a group of students, for whom she offered a teaching demonstration.
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Inspections (Sept. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Sept. 9 to 15:. • Cantina Louie, 2225 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 85 Violations include: Inspector noted there was “no active managerial control over cooling and cold holding;” pitchers were in hand sink; raw chicken was stored over raw beef and raw ground beef; can opener had build-up while a pot, metal pans and tomato strainers had food debris on them; multiple tubs of cooked chicken, refried beans and carnitas weren’t held cold enough; and ranch, sour cream and salsa sat in ice bath above 41 degrees.
Pressures have increased for family caregivers
CHARLOTTE – Today’s sandwich generation is pressed between the weight of their responsibilities: caring for aging parents while raising children in the midst of ever-changing economic and societal shifts. As the average life expectancy continues to increase, and families wait longer to have children, the demand on those caring for generations on either side of them only intensifies. As these pressures continue to weigh heavier on these caregivers, those in the sandwich generation feel more like a panini – pressed between two piping hot grill plates. And most don’t know where to turn for support.
Piedmont Natural Gas donates $100,000 to Charlotte Rescue Mission
CHARLOTTE – Piedmont Natural Gas donated $100,000 to build a place of dignity and respect for men coming to Charlotte Rescue Mission. The Charlotte Rescue Mission serves men and women who are addicted to drugs or alcohol and are predominately homeless. It provides free, professional residential recovery services. The gift will help to replace the current building, which is almost 100 years old.
‘Wheel of Fortune LIVE!’ heading to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE – “Wheel of Fortune LIVE!” kicked off a national tour Sept. 8 in Kentucky and is expected to roll into Ovens Auditorium on Sept. 19. The new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience the game show outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Mark...
