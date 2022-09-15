Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PURRFECTLY ADORABLE: These cats are up for adoption in Henry County
These cats and kittens are up for adoption at Henry County Animal Control. Fixed & Fabulous Cats are spayed/neutered, combo tested, up to date on vaccinations. Each feline if old enough is given an FVRCP vaccination and de-wormed on intake. You do not need to be a resident of Henry County to adopt from this facility. If you need rescue assistance email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text at 770.731.7848.
fox5atlanta.com
Puppy stolen from DeKalb County animal shelter found safe, two dogs still missing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One of three dogs taken during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta is now back with the shelter and staff say they are hopeful the two other pups will be found safe. The break-in and burglary happened overnight Friday at the shelter, located on the 5200 block...
Henry County Daily Herald
PAWSITIVELY ADORABLE: These dogs are looking for the furever homes in Butts County
If you are ready to adopt the love of your life, please click HERE, to see the truly fabulous adoptable dogs available through Butts Mutts. All are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, tested and treated for intestinal parasites, tested and treated for heart worms (if positive), given flea/tick and heart worm prevention, and microchipped prior to adoption.
CBS 46
DeKalb County animal shelter broken into overnight, 3 dogs taken
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County animal shelter was broken into overnight and several dogs were taken. A man broke into the PAWS Atlanta animal shelter at 5287 Covington Highway in Decatur and stole three dogs, including two pit bull mix puppies and a Yorkie, according to the shelter. One other dog was found wandering nearby and is believed to have been dropped by the thief.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Paws Atlanta shelter finds one of the dogs stolen Friday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A metro animal shelter that says it had three puppies stolen on Friday says it has located one of the dogs. Emilia, a pit bull mix, was found safe with “a few scratches and a hungry belly” on Friday night, the shelter said.
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
CBS 46
Atlanta area animal shelters waiving fees this weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Best Friends Animal Society is helping shelters across the nation waive adoption fees this weekend. The Society is waiving fees at all of its shelters and 600 more across the country are waiving or reducing fees. This is the third adoption campaign Best Friends is holding this year after similar events in May and July.
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Georgia woman using KFC drive-thru finds $543 in cash under sandwich, decides what to do with it
A Georgia woman is being commended by authorities after returning the more than $543 in cash she found under her sandwich. In a Facebook post, the City of Jackson Police Department thanked Mrs. Joann Oliver for her "honesty and goodness." "On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Jackson Police were called to...
howafrica.com
21-Year-Old Becomes The First Woman With Autism To Open Beauty Bar in Georgia
Aaliyah Alicia Thompson, a 21-year-old African American woman from Stockbridge, Georgia, has made history as the first woman with autism in the country to open her very own beauty bar. She recently opened Aaliyah’s Beauty Bar in Clayton County (just 15 miles from Atlanta) to provide hair and beauty care services.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County law enforcement continues efforts to bond with children in the community
Literacy has always been a top priority for anything that lands on Jacqueline Johnson’s desk. So when the Cochran Library branch manager was presented with an opportunity to host a meet and greet for children to get to know more about law enforcement personnel and first responders from their community, she was thrilled.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control
These dogs are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia woman picking up lunch at fast food drive-thru gets sandwich, bag of cash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia woman who went to grab a sandwich at a Jackson County fast food drive-thru ended up with an unexpected side: A stack of cool, hard cash. The Jackson Police Department said Joann Oliver went to pick up a drive-through sandwich Wednesday. When she got back to work and sat down to enjoy her lunch, she found $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books
I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
Georgia middle-schoolers passed around 'edible gummy bears' that parents fear might have been infused with THC
A CBD expert told WSB-TV that THC could be harmful to kids, inducing vomiting, hallucinations, and a feeling that the room is spinning when it's not.
CBS 46
Atlanta area hospital adds emergency room tent
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) – The emergency room at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Hospital looks a little different these days. “It’s like a M*A*S*H tent. It’s kind of how we describe it,” said Dr. Thuy Bui of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. “You have a nurse, you have a physician, you have a tech. You have the exact same resources that you would have inside the department.”
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
130 lb. dog rescued after falling down 20 ft. hole in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Fire and Rescue made one dog-gone rescue when a dog fell down a hole. On Wednesday, responders got a call about a dog trapped in an abandoned well that was 20 feet deep. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
KSLTV
Construction delays leave hundreds of Atlanta students with no place to live
ATLANTA (WGCL) — Hundreds of UGA students are unable to move into a new student housing complex because the building is still one big construction site. “Kind of by the spring semester I was like this, I feel like this will not be done in time because it was supposed to be done in July. And I called maybe once a month and they’d be like, ‘Oh, everything is fine,’” said Jake McGee, a UGA student who was supposed to move into the William at the start of the semester.
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
Comments / 0