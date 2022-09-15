ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
torquenews.com

My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving

My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Model S#Spa#Unplugged Performance#Tts
CAR AND DRIVER

Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality

From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
CARS
insideevs.com

BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range

Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek treads evolutionary path

Subaru's Crosstrek has been redesigned, and the version destined for sale in Japan has been shown. The popular compact crossover, now in its third generation, will launch in the U.S. next year as a 2024 model. Subaru will release specifications for this market closer to that date. In Japan, the...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
teslarati.com

Nikola launches orders for the battery-electric Tre in Europe

Nikola Corporation has launched the European version of its heavy-duty battery-electric Class 8 truck, the Tre, in Europe today in collaboration with its transport partner IVECO. Nikola will officially accept orders for the fully-electric, zero-emissions Tre semi-truck starting today. Nikola and IVECO announced today at the IAA Transportation 2022 event...
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

The Mazda3 Is One of the 3 Best AWD Hatchbacks

The Mazda3 hatchback is an AWD hatchback with sporty styling and practicality. However, if you want a proper hot hatch, consider the Volkswagen Golf R. The post The Mazda3 Is One of the 3 Best AWD Hatchbacks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy