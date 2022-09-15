Read full article on original website
Related
How practical are Tesla’s EVs? Should you buy them?
On average, Tesla cars have 176 mechanical faults per 100, higher than the industry average of 121. Are Tesla’s good cars? Are Teslas dependable? What is the cheapest Tesla?
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
Is Buying a High-Mileage Tesla Model 3 a Good Idea?
Buying a used Tesla Model 3 is a good way to get into an electric car. But is buying a high-mileage one a good idea? The post Is Buying a High-Mileage Tesla Model 3 a Good Idea? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
Ezra Dyer: Tesla's New Reality
From the September 2022 issue of Car and Driver. A few years ago, I made a $1000 reservation for a Tesla Model 3. I eventually canceled it, because I wanted the most basic, $35,000 iteration of the car and Tesla took so long getting around to making those that I gave up. But I like Tesla's products. The Model X is goofy futuristic, the Model 3 is great fun, and the Model S can still smoke exotics in a drag race. I've never driven the Model Y, because that one came out after Tesla launched its PR department into orbit on a SpaceX rocket, but I bet it's good too. So don't take this the wrong way, Tesla superfans, when I say that there could be trouble ahead for your favorite company.
insideevs.com
BMW's Upcoming Gen6 Battery Tech To Offer 620 Miles Of Range
Just last week, we told you in great detail about BMW's next-gen battery tech, which will improve range and charging speed, among other factors. Now, we've learned that the upcoming battery technology will offer an impressive 620 miles of electric driving range. BMW recently announced its upcoming Gen6 cells, which...
MotorAuthority
Preview: 2024 Subaru Crosstrek treads evolutionary path
Subaru's Crosstrek has been redesigned, and the version destined for sale in Japan has been shown. The popular compact crossover, now in its third generation, will launch in the U.S. next year as a 2024 model. Subaru will release specifications for this market closer to that date. In Japan, the...
4 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas
The 2023 Volkswagen Atlas remains mostly unchanged from last year's model, and that's a good thing. The post 4 Things Consumer Reports Likes About the 2023 Volkswagen Atlas appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient?
It's always a toss up between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry since they're both pretty similar. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E
Uber Comfort Electric allows drivers to ride in a new Tesla Model 3, Polestar II, or a Ford Mustang Mach-E EV. The post Uber Comfort Electric Offers Rides in a Tesla Model 3, Ford Mustang Mach-E appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Nikola launches orders for the battery-electric Tre in Europe
Nikola Corporation has launched the European version of its heavy-duty battery-electric Class 8 truck, the Tre, in Europe today in collaboration with its transport partner IVECO. Nikola will officially accept orders for the fully-electric, zero-emissions Tre semi-truck starting today. Nikola and IVECO announced today at the IAA Transportation 2022 event...
4 Great Tesla Model 3 Alternatives for Less Than $40,000
The Tesla Model 3 is a very good electric car, but it’s not affordable for many automotive shoppers. Instead, take a look at these EVs that are less than $40,000. The post 4 Great Tesla Model 3 Alternatives for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s shorter wait times after Giga Shanghai upgrade a “scary” prospect for rivals: Piper Sandler
The third quarter is ending, and a certain trend is emerging among regions supplied by Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai. Following the facility’s recent round of upgrades, the vehicle delivery wait times for Model 3 and Model Y variants that come from Tesla’s China factory are getting shorter. And...
The Mazda3 Is One of the 3 Best AWD Hatchbacks
The Mazda3 hatchback is an AWD hatchback with sporty styling and practicality. However, if you want a proper hot hatch, consider the Volkswagen Golf R. The post The Mazda3 Is One of the 3 Best AWD Hatchbacks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons to Pick the Ford Bronco Sport Over the Toyota RAV4
The 2022 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022 Toyota RAV4 are excellent SUVs. However, the Ford Bronco Sport has unique advantages. The post 3 Reasons to Pick the Ford Bronco Sport Over the Toyota RAV4 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2022 BMW 230i Review: Fast and Affordable With Little Compromise
Our complete 2022 BMW 230i review covers what life is like with the coupe. See what's good and bad about the BMW 2 Series. The post 2022 BMW 230i Review: Fast and Affordable With Little Compromise appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Toyota RAV4 Safety and ADAS Features: Everything You Need to Know
Here's a look at the standard and available safety features and advanced driver assistance systems featured on the 2023 Toyota RAV4! The post 2023 Toyota RAV4 Safety and ADAS Features: Everything You Need to Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend?
Here's a look at the current iteration of the Mazda3 and Toyota Corolla compact sedan models and what Consumer Reports thinks of each one. The post Mazda3 vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Compact Sedan Does Consumer Reports Recommend? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0