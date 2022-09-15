It's about time. but I will believe it when I see it. the manufacturers are just as bad. they will advertise a 0 down lease at 249 a month for 24 months but at the bottom is all the small print. next thing you know the lease is now 39 months at 6 hundred a month. it happened to me and I left.
Great if it works. Ever try to get an "out the door price " from a dealership (in writting) ?
I was chased six years by a dealer even coming to by home and sabotaging my car on numerous occasions… ain’t nobody going to do nothing for you once a bad dealership get your money 💰….. even if you take it to another dealership, ever heard of one dealer turning in another ? We should me able to buy the car on line without dealers… they’ve had their chance , it don’t work …. Manufacturer need a whole different way of getting their product into consumers garage
