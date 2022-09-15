ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC4

High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation

SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Teen dies after Midvale shooting; police searching for suspects

MIDVALE, Utah — A man was hospitalized in very critical condition after being shot Thursday night. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said police received reports of shots being fired just after 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim near 7900 S. Main Street with gunshot...
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
OREM, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation

HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
HIGHLAND, UT
ABC4

Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC4

Lindon Police request community help locating suspects

LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
LINDON, UT
ABC4

Orem Police searching for missing man

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
OREM, UT
KUTV

16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
MIDVALE, UT
KSLTV

Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting

OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT

