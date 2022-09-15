Read full article on original website
High-speed Salt Lake City crash leaves car ‘mangled’
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) is reminding our community about safe driving habits after a high-speed crash in Salt Lake City Saturday morning. This investigation started at 8:42 a.m. when police received multiple calls about a crash involving a semi-truck and an SUV near 800 North 300 West. […]
Domestic violence suspect arrested after SWAT standoff in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City Police arrested a domestic violence suspect early Saturday morning after he barricaded himself in a Salt Lake City home.
SLCPD looking for public tips in homicide investigation
SALT LAKE CITY – Salt Lake City Police Department is asking the public for helpful information in regards to a homicide investigation. According to a press release from police, the investigation started on Sept. 12. Police received information about an unconscious person near 400 South and 600 West. Accordingly,...
Hours-long standoff in Salt Lake ends with arrest after suspect barricades himself in home
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect who barricaded himself into an apartment on Friday night following a standoff that lasted several hours and into the following day and involved at least one SWAT team. Andrew Taylor, 35, was...
Breaking: Salt Lake City Police investigating potential shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police Department has confirmed to KSL it is investigating a potential shooting Friday evening. Police say the incident occurred in the area of 600 W. 400 North. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Teen dies after Midvale shooting; police searching for suspects
MIDVALE, Utah — A man was hospitalized in very critical condition after being shot Thursday night. Detective Arlan Bennett with the Unified Police Department said police received reports of shots being fired just after 9 p.m. Officers arrived and found the victim near 7900 S. Main Street with gunshot...
2nd person charged in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and charged with trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday and...
POLICE: Officers on scene of Highland SWAT situation
HIGHLAND, Utah (ABC4) – SWAT crews were dispatched to a location in Highland on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of barricaded individual. The Lone Peak Police Department (LPPD) says that officers “received a call for service regarding an assault in Highland” at 1 p.m. on Sept. 16. According to the agency, it was reported that […]
Candlelight vigil, cold case update for Utah girl, 14, found dead 40 years ago
RIVERDALE, Utah — Gabriel DiStefano was 14 when, while heading to a party in Riverdale, she disappeared. The following day, Sept. 16, 1982, her body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, wrapped in plastic and placed in a ditch near a construction site in Harrisville, Utah.
Utah teenager dies after Midvale shooting
MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4) – The Unified Police Department (UPD) is investigating a shooting after a teenager was shot late Thursday night. According to police, the 16-year-old teenager died from his injuries and there is no information on the suspect. This is a developing story and abc4.com will continue to update as more information becomes available.
Victim identified in fatal car vs. train crash south of downtown SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Authorities have identified the victim who was killed in a car vs. train crash during an Uber ride near downtown Salt Lake City. Salt Lake City officials were called at approximately 7:45 a.m. near West Temple and 700 South on Sept.14. According to information...
Lindon Police request community help locating suspects
LINDON, Utah (ABC4) – The Lindon Police Department (LPD) is asking for community assistance in locating two individuals reportedly involved in multiple crimes. The agency says the two men were driving a stolen 2012 Honda CR-V that is maroon in color with damage to the front end. According to LPD, the two suspects have been […]
Orem Police searching for missing man
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department (OPD) is requesting community assistance in locating a missing person. OPD says that Mark Crowder, 64, was last seen on Sept. 13 at 6 a.m. The agency notes that Crowder’s vehicle was located Thursday in the area of 1800 North Skyline Drive, and that Utah County Search […]
16-year-old boy dies after overnight shooting in Midvale
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — BREAKING UPDATE: Unified Police report the victim, a 16-year-old boy, has died. Police confirm the shooting was gang-related. The original article continues below. *********************************. A juvenile was left in "extremely critical" condition after a shooting in a Midvale neighborhood Thursday night, according to authorities. At...
NTSB releases final report of 2020 plane crash that killed 4 in West Jordan
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — National Transportation Safety Board investigators have released their final report of a 2020 plane crash in West Jordan that killed four people and injured two others. The flight was piloted by 43-year-old Lee Wyckoff and carried five passengers. The occupants of the plane were...
Former Summit County inmate turns a new leaf through painting
OGDEN, Utah – Rain has a way of changing plans, but for a former Summit County inmate, the show goes on. Matt Henderson had a lot in mind for his outdoor art show in Ogden until it started pouring. “We were going to have chalk art and a little...
Utahn pleads guilty to lighting woman on fire, hiding from police in hole
FARMINGTON — A Utah man has pleaded guilty to lighting a woman on fire in 2021 and then hiding in a 10-foot hole. Marc Allen Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a first-degree felony, and no contest to possession with intent to distribute, a second-degree felony. Four...
Utah Silver Alert activated for Taylorsville man with medical concerns
A Utah Silver Alert was activated late Thursday night for a man out of Taylorsville with medical concerns.
Residents of North Salt Lake housing community frustrated after days with no power
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — Residents of a housing community said Thursday they had been without power for more than two days due to an issue potentially affecting dozens of units in the neighborhood and they feared no solution was in sight. Kevin Duke, who uses a CPAP machine...
Davis County inmate dies after apparent suicide, police say
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – An inmate in custody at the Davis County Jail was found unresponsive in his cell and later died at a local hospital shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Police say the cause of death was suicide. Correctional officers had discovered the inmate during routine checks that happen every 30-60 minutes. […]
