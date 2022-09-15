Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO