Championship roundup: Sheffield United see off Preston to extend lead
Oli McBurnie’s fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at Preston. The Scotland international fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Iliman Ndiaye had rifled the visitors...
Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest EPL player at 15
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal’s 15-year-old academy product Ethan Nwaneri became the youngest player ever to appear in a Premier League game after coming on for the final few minutes of the Gunners’ 3-0 win at Brentford on Sunday. Nwaneri was included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the...
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
St Mirren v Celtic (Sun, 12:00) Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe but is St Mirren's only absentee. Celtic too have no fresh injuries, with midfielder James McCarthy back in training after missing the midweek Champions League game through illness. Centre-half Carl...
Pep Guardiola defends Jack Grealish over his poor Manchester City statistics
Pep Guardiola has defended Jack Grealish over his underwhelming Manchester City form this season after he was taken off early against Borussia Dortmund
Brentford vs Arsenal: Gunners cruise, remain top of the table
Arsenal cruised past Brentford to stay top of the Premier League table heading into the international break. Goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set them on their way in the first half and a stunner from Fabio Vieira sealed the win, as Mikel Arteta’s side responded superbly following their first setback of the season last-time out at Manchester United.
Augsburg stuns Bayern; Reus' injury overshadows Ruhr derby
BERLIN (AP) — Two derbies, two shocks in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Augsburg stunned defending champion Bayern Munich in their Bavarian derby 1-0, and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-0 Ruhr derby win over Schalke was overshadowed by a serious-looking injury to captain Marco Reus. Reus was taken off on a...
Wolves vs. Manchester City live stream, TV channel, Premier League lineups, time, odds, how to watch
The Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet Manchester City in Premier League action on Saturday at Molineux. Man City is coming off a 2-1 win over Dortmund in the Champions League in their last game as they have their eyes set on the top spot in the Premier League table. Meanwhile, the Wolves have not played since September 3 when they knocked off Southampton 1-0.
Chelsea and Man City stutter as WSL makes electric return
The Women's Super League made an electric return this weekend with shock results, record crowds and impressive debut goals. Clubs looking to build on the buzz created by England's success at Euro 2022 were made to wait an extra week - after the first round of fixtures were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II - but it was certainly worth it.
Sublime Maupay strike gives Everton first win of season against West Ham
A first Premier League win of the season and the first goal for his new striker have lifted the gloom for Frank Lampard going into the international break. The Everton performance to defeat West Ham was industrious, littered with brief moments of quality, including Neal Maupay’s sublime winner, but little more. Lampard will not mind how the result arrived but he will be desperate for it to provide lift-off for Everton this season.
Serie A: Napoli beat AC Milan, Atalanta top Roma as the underdogs surprisingly lead Scudetto race
Atalanta and Napoli are surprisingly the new Serie A leaders after seven matches as we head into the International break. The two sides won key games on Sunday to keep their promising starts to the season going. Napoli won at AC Milan and Atalanta were victorious at Roma. The Rossoneri lost at home in an entertaining match that saw Luciano Spalletti's side winning with a late goal by Giovanni Simeone, while Jose Mourinho's team lost at the Stadio Olimpico after the goal scored by Giovanni Scalvini.
Everton vs West Ham: Opposition Analysis | On the Launch Pad
Following on from the unexpected cancellation of last week’s fixtures, Everton’s Premier League campaign resumes tomorrow with the visit of West Ham United to Merseyside. The postponement of a daunting trip to the Emirates, to play Arsenal without the services of in-form goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, may have worked to the advantage of the Toffees. Instead, they’ve had a week off to recharge and bring striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin closer to a return from the injury that has kept him sidelined for the start of the season.
Brighton appoint Roberto De Zerbi as manager to replace Graham Potter
Brighton have made Roberto De Zerbi their new manager after agreeing a four-year deal with the Italian
Serie A manager hot seat: Why Massimiliano Allegri and Simone Inzaghi are now in danger of being sacked
Both Inter Milan and Juventus lost on Sunday and are now in crisis mode. Inter lost 3-1 at red-hot Udinese, while Juventus fell at lowly Monza as the host got their first win in Serie A. At the same time, the two coaches are now in danger and fans are increasingly asking for a change. The two sides are still publicly defending Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan and Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, but the question now is for how much longer?
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby
Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.
Boehly finding facilities ‘not acceptable’ at Kingsmeadow for Chelsea FC Women
Chelsea superstar Fran Kirby has revealed in a recent interview with The Times that when new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly paid a visit to Kingsmeadow, he found the facilities there simply “not acceptable” for team of Chelsea’s quality and ambition. “[We] sat with Todd and met people...
Report: Christoph Freund Set To Be Next Chelsea Sporting Director
Following reports this week detailing Chelsea's interest in RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, the Austrian is now set to take on the same role at Stamford Bridge.
San Diego Wave smash NWSL attendance record in Snapdragon Stadium opening
The San Diego Wave continued their incredible expansion campaign on Saturday as they smashed the all-time NWSL attendance record in a 1-0 win over Angel City FC. A record crowd of 32,000 witnessed the first NWSL match at Snapdragon Stadium, the brand-new venue the Wave will share with the San Diego State football team. The previous record for a standalone NWSL match was 25,218, which the Portland Thorns set in 2019 at their home stadium Providence Park. “It feels incredible to win for our fans, and as someone who has been involved in this game for 30 years, I’ve waited for this moment,”...
