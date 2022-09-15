ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) are set to host the Akron Zips (1-1) in Neyland Stadium for their Week 3 matchup. -Juwan Mitchell is IN for the Vols after missing the first two games of the season for undisclosed reasons. -Defensive backs Dee Williams and Warren Burrell are OUT for the...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy