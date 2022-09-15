Read full article on original website
disneytips.com
SOLD OUT! Walt Disney World’s Popular Seasonal Event Is Officially Out of Tickets
Fall at Walt Disney World is packed with special events all around each of the Parks and Resorts. The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is underway (followed by the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays) and Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining runs through October 2, 2022. One of the...
disneytips.com
Why Is Disney Closing Such a Popular Roller Coaster Attraction?
Roller coasters are undoubtedly one of the most popular types of rides Guests can experience at Disney Resorts. Some of the most epic attractions include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Walt Disney World Resort and the Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure. Movie-themed rides seem to be a hit...
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneytips.com
Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023
As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneydining.com
From the Bottom to the Top: Ranking the Disney Resorts
The best way to make a Walt Disney World Resort vacation as magical as possible is by staying on property at a Disney Resort. This might sound like a simple decision, but with nearly two dozen options to choose from, there are so many options that each feature their own unique theming, amenities, recreation, dining, shopping, price range, transportation, and more. While every Disney Resort features easy access to the magic, not all are created equal. Let’s check out this ranking of Disney Resorts from the bottom to the top and see which ones come out victorious.
disneytips.com
Disney Villains Land is Coming to Walt Disney World
It’s the final day of the D23 Expo, and the most awaited presentation has just finished, A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. There were so many exciting things to be announced, with Josh D’Amaro leading the stage, including several new meet-and-greets, new nighttime spectaculars, and exciting lands and attractions that Disney Guests will soon get to experience.
disneytips.com
Good News For Walt Disney World Annual Passholders!
We’ve got two NEW updates for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, and both are positive! First, Disney journalist Scott Gustin just reported that there will be an increase in the AP merchandise discount. For a limited time, from September 14 to October 14, AP holders will receive a 10%...
disneytips.com
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee
It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
Disney World guests complain of ‘broken down’ rides and ‘dirty facilities’ in Orlando as ticket prices soar
Several Disney World guests have complained about “broken down” rides and “dirty facilities” at the Orlando, Florida, resort amid soaring ticket prices.These complaints come as the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past 50 years.Disney fans have been complaining about their experience at the famous resort on various social media platforms.“So sad Disney has fallen so far,” one user wrote on Twitter. “You have shunned so many in the name of profit while offering lower quality of service and experience. “Broken down rides and closed venues. Tourists visiting Orlando...
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
WDW News Today
Inside Look at New Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort Stores in Orlando International Airport Terminal C
Orlando International Airport will open their new South Terminal C in phases starting on September 19, 2022. Travelers will get to visit a new Walt Disney World Store and Universal Studio Store in the Terminal, and we have an inside look at both locations. The terminal has tall skylight ceilings...
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
Disney Removes ‘Rogue Squadron,’ Adds ‘Snow White,’ ‘Inside Out 2,’ and ‘Mufasa’ To Release Schedule
Disney has removed “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron” from its upcoming release calendar while adding new films announced at D23, Variety reports. “Star Wars: Rogue Squadron,” directed by Patty Jenkins, was originally slated for a Christmas 2023 release, but has been delayed. Kathleen Kennedy described it as a story that “will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride.”
WDW News Today
Comcast CEO Says Universal is ‘Gaining Share’ on Disney Parks
At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference 2022, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said he believes Universal theme parks are catching up to Disney in terms of market share. He pointed to Universal’s upcoming Epic Universe theme park as a sign that tides are changing in Central Florida. Here...
disneydining.com
New for Disney World’s 50th: Book a night inside the infamous Tower of Terror attraction at Hollywood Studios?
The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is perhaps one of the most popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Guests love the thrill of each drop of the elevator car inside the attraction, and some love the suspense and uncertainty of waiting for that next drop. Some fans love it for the nostalgic nod to The Twilight Zone, and some love the creepy feelings evoked by the meticulous attention to detail in the decor and props used in the lobby, which doubles as the queue for the ride.
WDW News Today
New Droid Depot Notebook Available at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you want to keep track of what’s happening in a galaxy far, far away, or just in your everyday life, this new Droid-themed notebook at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is now available.
WDW News Today
New ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Release Date Moved From March 2023
Disney has moved the release date for their new “Haunted Mansion” film, Deadline reports. “The Haunted Mansion” was previously scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. It will now be released on August 11, 2023. For more information on booking your next trip with our official...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Zesty Signature Sauce Available at Connections Eatery in EPCOT
During our most recent trip to Connections Eatery in EPCOT, we noticed a mysterious dispenser labeled “zesty signature sauce.”. We didn’t have a Big Mac or Whopper on hand but had to try the sauce anyway. Zesty Signature Sauce. It tasted like a mix of mayonnaise and honey...
