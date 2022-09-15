ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

UND picks up last-minute win at Northern Arizona

(UND Athletics) FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Despite a scoreless third quarter, there were plenty of fireworks in the fourth quarter with North Dakota (2-1) escaping Northern Arizona (1-2) with a 27-24 win on Saturday afternoon. The Lumberjacks found the end zone to take a 24-20 lead with 1:42 remaining and...
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1

(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
