FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fargo Human Rights Commission recommends hiring outside firm to investigate police shootings
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Human Rights Commission unanimously approved a motion to ask the City Commission to hire an independent firm to investigate the recent fatal police shootings of two men. The request was made by local activist Wess Philome. He questions the findings by Attorney General Drew...
Person of interest sought by Fargo police after package of commercial grade fireworks left at homeless shelter
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are looking for Barbara Poitra, wanted for questioning after a suspicious package was found by staff at the Gladys Ray Shelter in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South Wednesday afternoon. The Red River Valley SWAT bomb squad was deployed and the package, identified...
Fargo Fire and Police Departments investigating series of downtown dumpster fires overnight
FARGO (KFGO) – The police and fire departments are investigating a string of fires in downtown Fargo early Thursday. Firefighters responded to 3 fires within a half-hour, all in the same general area and not far from the fire department’s headquarters. The first fire was in a dumpster...
UND picks up last-minute win at Northern Arizona
(UND Athletics) FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Despite a scoreless third quarter, there were plenty of fireworks in the fourth quarter with North Dakota (2-1) escaping Northern Arizona (1-2) with a 27-24 win on Saturday afternoon. The Lumberjacks found the end zone to take a 24-20 lead with 1:42 remaining and...
MIlkmen shut down RedHawks 7-1 in Game 1
(American Association) Franklin, WI-The Milwaukee Milkmen claimed the first game of the Miles Wolff Cup Finals with a 7-1 win against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Saturday night at Franklin Field. In the home half of the first, 3B Logan Trowbridge hit a solo home run and 2B Miguel Gomez (2-for-5) reached...
