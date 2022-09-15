Read full article on original website
WNYT
Man, 40, dead after motorcycle crash in Clifton Park
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a motorcycle crash. On September 16 at around 9 in the evening, The Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a crash. This occurred on Ashdown Rd. in the Town of Clifton Park. The motorcycle was operated by 40-year-old Louis Funaro...
WNYT
State Police investigating fatal crash on the Northway
State Police in Wilton are investigating a fatal crash on the Northway between exits 15 and 16. The crash happened around 10:45 p.m. Thursday night between mile markers 32 and 34. Police on scene confirmed at least one person died in the crash. The accident shut down all northbound lanes...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Elderly Columbia County couple killed in head-on crash
NEW BALTIMORE – A 90-year-old man and his 76-year-old wife were both killed in a head-on crash on Route 9W in the Town of New Baltimore on Wednesday morning, State Police report. Troopers said at around 10:11 a.m., a 2014 Dodge pickup truck driven by William Steele, 31, of...
WNYT
Man arrested in Bethlehem stabbing
Adam Matteson Jr., 36 years old, from East Greenbush was arrested just one day after allegedly stabbing two people in Selkirk. On Friday around 9:30 p.M., police were called to a domestic incident on River Road. When officers arrived, they found two people assaulted. One victim was transported to Albany...
Granville man arrested twice in one day
A Granville man has been arrested in connection with two different domestic disputes on the same day. New York State Police said Richard Bourey, 41, was arrested twice on September 12.
Woman Driving Drunk Charged After Wrong-Way Crash In Albany, Police Say
A Western Massachusetts woman is facing charges after allegedly driving drunk and causing a head-on crash that injured two others in New York’s capital city. The crash happened Friday, Aug. 26, on I-90 in Albany. New York State Police determined that Isabella Wasuk, age 22, of Pittsfield in Berkshire...
iheart.com
Albany Police Investigate Stabbing Incident, One Dead, Another Hurt
Albany police are continuing their investigation into a stabbing incident that left one man dead and another hurt. Officers arrived at a home on First Street Thursday and found a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso. He passed away at the scene and the second victim, a 34-year-old man, was rushed to Albany Med where he was last listed in critical condition. The names of the victims haven't been released and anyone with information is asked to contact police.
WRGB
Man with revoked license, DWI convictions accused of killing tow truck driver in crash
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say a Wilton man was arrested in a crash that killed a tow truck driver. Investigators say at around 10:41PM Thursday night, State Police responded to a 3 car crash on I-87 in the area of Wilton. According to State Police Justin P....
WNYT
Repeat DWI offender charged for fatal Northway crash
A driver with several DWI convictions and a revoked license is now accused of killing a man in a drunken driving crash. The crash happened around 10:40 Tuesday night on the Northway between Exits 15 and 16 in Wilton. State police say a tow truck driver servicing a truck on...
Victims identified in fatal New Baltimore crash
The victims of a fatal crash in New Baltimore on Wednesday have been identified. New York State Police said Charles Woullard, 90, and his wife, Frances Woullard, 76, both from Hudson, were pronounced dead at the scene.
nypressnews.com
Woman killed, another critically hurt in Washington Park crash
A woman was killed and another critically injured in a traffic crash early Saturday near Washington Park. The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with another woman, 46, in the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup hit their car about 2 a.m. after blowing a red light, according to Chicago police.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Fatal crash on State Route 9W in New Baltimore
On September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:11 a.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 9W, approximately 3/10 of a mile north of State Route 144, in the town of New Baltimore for a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Investigation revealed that a 2014 Dodge pick-up truck operated by William Steele, age 31 from Hannacroix, New York, was traveling southbound on State Route 9w when he drove into the northbound lane to pass traffic that had slowed down. He struck a 2014 Dodge Caravan head on that was traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Charles Woullard, age 90 and his wife, Frances Woullard, age 76, both from Hudson, NY, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Steele was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
WNYT
Trucking co-workers mourn victim killed in Wilton DWI crash
The victim killed when he was hit by an alleged drunken driver on the Northway in Wilton Thursday evening is Alex Bleickhardt, who worked for TowAway Towing & Recovery. NewsChannel 13 is told tow truck drivers are a tight-knit community, and half of the staff took the day off Friday, while the other half decided to push through their pain.
Published Author ID'd As Victim In Fatal Hit, Run Crash In Albany
A woman who was killed by a hit-and-run driver in the region has been identified as a published author. Police in Albany were called at around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, with reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a car on Clinton Avenue near North Swan Street. Investigators...
WNYT
Crews respond to late night structure fire in Hadley
News channel 13 is working to get more information this morning about a structure fire in Warren County. It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday night in the town of Hadley. Stay with news channel 13 for the latest details as we get them. And remember to check in on wnyt.com and the app.
Glens Falls man pleads guilty to bank robbery
A Glens Falls man has pleaded guilty in connection to a March bank robbery. Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said Joseph Skellie pleaded guilty on Friday to third-degree robbery, which is a felony.
WNYT
Person killed in Greene County crash
NEW BALTIMORE – One person is dead after a crash in Greene County. Investigators say two cars crashed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on State Route 9W in New Baltimore. Police have not yet released the names of people involved, or the cause. The road was closed for...
WNYT
Stabbing under investigation in Albany
Albany police are investigating a stabbing. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 300 block of First Street. That’s between Judson Street and North Lake Avenue. Police haven’t released any other details. NewsChannel 13 will keep following this story, and bring you any updates we get on WNYT.com and...
Troy Police probe stabbing on Fourth and Adams Street
Troy Police were called out for a reported stabbing on Fourth Street and Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Albany man pleads guilty to fatal Lincoln Park beating
An Albany man pleaded guilty on Friday to a deadly 2021 beatdown in Lincoln Park.
