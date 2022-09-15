On September 14, 2022, at approximately 10:11 a.m., New York State Police responded to State Route 9W, approximately 3/10 of a mile north of State Route 144, in the town of New Baltimore for a report of a collision involving two vehicles. Investigation revealed that a 2014 Dodge pick-up truck operated by William Steele, age 31 from Hannacroix, New York, was traveling southbound on State Route 9w when he drove into the northbound lane to pass traffic that had slowed down. He struck a 2014 Dodge Caravan head on that was traveling in the northbound lane. The driver of the Dodge Caravan, Charles Woullard, age 90 and his wife, Frances Woullard, age 76, both from Hudson, NY, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Steele was transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.

NEW BALTIMORE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO