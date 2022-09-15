Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktoy1047.com
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the finalization of a substantial settlement with Centene Corporation and its subsidiaries that provide services to the Texas Medicaid program. The Little River...
ktoy1047.com
Missing woman sought in Cass County
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the woman is 5’6”, approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Sunday morning wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and may be walking from her Atlanta home towards Texas State Highway 77. The 64-year-old woman’s name has not been disclosed.
Shreveport Cedar Grove House Party Ends With 3 Women Shot
On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10:28pm Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of W. 72nd in Cedar Grove in reference to a shooting involving multiple victims. Upon arrival SPD located 3 women suffering from gunshot wounds. All 3 women were transported by SFD Medics to Oschner...
52 Taken In To Custody Just Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Jefferson man hit by train
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker
Three Louisiana Men Arrested After Allegedly Violently Attacking a Coworker. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 16, 2022, that investigators apprehended three men for allegedly severely beating up a coworker in Shreveport, Louisiana on Thursday. According to authorities, Caddo deputies were summoned to a business in the...
KTAL
Prosecutors: Taylor Parker’s lies did double, triple duty
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Simms, Texas woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb will resume Monday in Bowie County, as the judge has ordered it to take place over four-day weeks with Fridays off. Parker,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office. On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.
Cass County deputies searching for missing 64-year-old woman
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – Cass County deputies are looking for a missing 64-year-old East Texas woman on Sunday, said the Atlanta Police Department. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting with the search near Atlanta. Officials are looking for a white woman with grey and white hair. She is 5’6”, weighs 130 lbs […]
etxview.com
Pack of dogs seriously injures boy in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – A dog owner has been arrested after police say his unruly pack of dogs injured a nine-year-old boy in Texarkana. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, had been warned by law enforcement before about his pack of dogs reportedly causing problems when people or other animals get near them.
ktoy1047.com
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mt Pleasant Police Recover Guns, Drugs, And Cash In One Bust
What a haul... I bet there are some East Texas gun owners who are going to be very happy to see this news if they haven't already. Congratulations to the Mt Pleasant Police Department for the bust they made on Tuesday, September 13, when a traffic stop lead to a recovery of 26 stolen firearms, drugs, money, and two suspects.
KSLA
CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three men who allegedly attacked a coworker on Youree Drive have been arrested. At 8 a.m. on Sept. 16, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a battery report at a business on the 9100 block of Youree Drive. When CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson arrived, he learned that the incident was recorded on surveillance cameras. The video evidence showed Darius Coleman, 33, allegedly hitting the victim in the back of the head with a hammer multiple times.
ktoy1047.com
Police seek suspects in attempted vehicle burglaries
One is identified as a black male who walks with an inward step, which is commonly called being pigeon toed. Another is a white male with a beard and brown hair. Both suspects can be viewed on video provided by the Arkansas-side police department. On video, the men are clearly...
ktoy1047.com
Man arrested after dog pack attacks nine-year-old boy
A Texarkana man is being held in Bowie County jail after his dogs allegedly attacked a nine-year-old boy, leaving him with severe injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital and a 12-year-old relative provided police with an eyewitness account. Cockrell had been repeatedly warned about his dogs by...
KTAL
LSP: Mooringsport mayor arrested for public contract fraud
MOORINGSPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police say they have arrested the mayor of Mooringsport after an eight-month investigation into allegations of fraud by a public official. According to state police, investigators with their Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) were contacted in January by the Caddo Parish Constable’s...
easttexasradio.com
Suspects Arrested By Mt Pleasant PD Detective Identified
Mt Pleasant identified the two men carrying 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of cash, and narcotics as 36-year-old Rodney White of Dallas and 30-year-old Uluas Woodside of Mesquite. A Narcotics officer booked them into the Titus County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearms. In the last report, they were in jail without bond.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County Fair promises more security after 2021 incident
Columbia County Fair & Livestock officials are promising a safe event for this year’s fair following last year’s shooting on the midway, fair officials said. “Security measures have been stepped up and there will be metal detectors and lots of security from the sheriff’s office and the volunteers,” said Fair Manager Kayle Whiddon.
KSLA
AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown
ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3