Newsom takes another dig at DeSantis over flying migrants to Martha's Vineyard, asking the DOJ to investigate whether migrants were induced with false promises of jobs

By Jake Epstein,Erin Snodgrass,Kimberly Leonard,Azmi Haroun
 2 days ago

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif.

Aric Crabb/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

  • Gov. Newsom is asking the DOJ to probe whether migrants were lured to Massachusetts.
  • Dozens of migrants were flown by DeSantis to the island of Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday.
  • In a letter, Newsom said some migrants alleged they were lured to travel under false promises.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking the Department of Justice to open an investigation into whether dozens of migrants were lured to Martha's Vineyard based on false promises of employment.

Newsom sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday calling for the DOJ investigation a day after 50 migrants arrived in two planes on the small Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard — a move that Republican Gov. DeSantis took credit for.

In his letter, Newsom said several individuals alleged that they were induced by a recruiter to accept the offer to travel based on a false notion that they would be sent to Boston, where they could receive expedited work authorization.

The migrants, however, were sent via planes to the wealthy island in an apparent attempt to shift some of the burden of migration to a more wealthy, liberal locale.

Local and state officials responded by rallying to help the migrants, putting them up in a local church with beds, food, and a play area for children, according to photos from the scene . A Thursday update from the island's official Twitter account confirmed that a coalition of Vineyard towns and groups are continuing to support the migrants.

Locals and officials alike criticized the move as a cruel stunt, and several of DeSantis' political foes followed suit.

Newsom said in his letter that he wants a DOJ probe into potential civil or criminal violations based on the "alleged scheme" and said the interstate travel warrants federal jurisdiction. He also asked the DOJ to probe if the "alleged fraudulent inducement" supports kidnapping charges.

"Additionally, based on the allegations, the recruiters targeted the individuals based on their national origin, and the intent appears to have been to humiliate and dehumanize them," Newsom wrote.

When reached by Insider, the DOJ declined to comment.

He later tweeted: "What [DeSantis] and [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott] are doing isn't clever, it's cruel. I'm formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns."

The letter is the latest sign of tension between Newsom and DeSantis, who have previously attacked each other's states and politics.

The ploy also sparked condemnation from Charlie Crist, Florida's Democratic gubernatorial candidate vying for DeSantis' position. During a virtual press conference on Thursday, Crist echoed Newsom's call for an investigation, saying he believed DOJ should get involved in the matter : "That sounds appropriate to me. Justice needs to be served here."

The White House, too, condemned the move, with press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denouncing it as a "cruel, pre-mediated stunt" in a Thursday briefing.

DeSantis on Thursday defended his actions during a press conference in Niceville, Florida, saying it was necessary to "protect the state of Florida from the impact of Biden's border policies."

In a statement to Insider, Laura Peña, Director of the Beyond Borders program at Texas Civil Rights Project, called out Texas Governor Greg Abbott's role in the efforts.

"Migrants are brave people with agency, not political pawns. The right to seek asylum through a legal process in American courts is guaranteed under U.S. and international law," Peña said. "Local organizations along the border have long sought government support for people to reach their destinations and reunite with family in the United States.

"However, Governor Abbott's latest political stunt to bus people from the border to D.C., New York, or Chicago only toys with the lives of Black and Brown immigrants and fails to solve any real humanitarian issues," Peña added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 31

James Tobey
2d ago

Why don’t these asylum seekers doing this at the official border crossings? Instead, these liberal/socialist politicians are claiming political games. Well, the gig is up: the jokes on you liberals. Also, just a typical democrat to waste time and money to use the DOJ investigate if there is any law broken. The first law that is broken, by the way, is when the illegals crossed the border illegally. Seriously, the patriotic governors from Arizona, Florida, and Texas should send a few dozen busses/planes to San Francisco, Sacramento, and maybe even Hollywood.

Reply
9
lumpy
2d ago

Biden flew 70 planes of illegals to FL in the middle of the night

Reply(1)
15
speaker@of@truth
1d ago

Next bus should be to California right out side the governors mansion jmo

Reply
8
IN THIS ARTICLE
