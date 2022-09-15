ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Kathleen Burke Barrett helps thousands of people every year

By Greg McQuade
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yxl3_0hx6vSTP00

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Building a stronger child and young adult one block at a time. The classroom at Burke Barrett School may look like any other school setting, but there are few facilities in the country like this one in Henrico.

“These kids deserve the best. Period,” St. Joseph’s Villa CEO Kathleen Burke Barrett said. “We have students from 41 counties and school systems that come in every day.”

At St. Joseph’s Villa, students living with autism are welcomed with open arms and offered specialized care in a state-of-the-art facility.

“We have always tried to meet what the community needs are,” Burke Barrett said.

Burke Barrett said education on the Villa’s campus is just one component offered at the Richmond-area nonprofit.

Provided to WTVR
Kathleen Burke Barrett

“More people need help so you have got to do it,” she said.

The Villa also assists children and adults who are homeless or who are in need of mental health support.

“As governmental services get cut year, by year, by year it’s left for the not-for-profits and the generosity of the philanthropists who help us stay open,” Burke Barrett said. “The kids you’ve seen, they don’t have other options.”

Burke Barrett has led the Villa since 2006.

“I’ve never in 17 years not wanted to come to work one day,” she said.

For this grandmother, her role at the Villa is truly her calling

“It has kept me energized. It has kept me busy. It has kept me moving,” she said.

Before Burke Barrett started at St. Joseph’s, the facility served about 800 individuals per year. Today it helps 3,000 people annually.

“They get three meals here. We serve over 100,000 meals and snacks a year here,” Burke Barrett said.

During her tenure, the VCU graduate helped launch the first ever capital campaigns at the Villa. The two fundraising drives raised $77 million to improve services.

Director of Development Elizabeth Mason said her colleague always puts other people first.

“Her impact has been incredible,” Mason said. “Kathleen models for all of us how you take on your work as part of your life. Everyone we serve she deeply, deeply cares for.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees Kathy Duke said her colleague’s vision helped guide the Villa through a recession and the pandemic.

“She is a dynamo,” Duke said. “Kathleen is all about service. Service to the children. I think that her legacy will be here and everyone will feel her legacy.”

With St. Joseph’s Villa on solid footing and positioned to help the less fortunate for decades, the 74-year-old leader is making a difficult decision. She will step down and retire in 2023.

“To have come to the Villa and to help it grow through the stages," she said. "I’m the luckiest person in the world. I tell people that. I tell the staff that every day.”

When Kathleen Burke Barrett leaves her role at the end of next year, she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. But she said her heart will always be a part of the Villa.

Greg McQuade features local heroes in a weekly “Heroes Among Us” segment. Watch Greg’s reports Thursdays on CBS News at 6 or here on WTVR.com . If you would like to nominate someone to be featured on “Heroes Among Us,” click here to email heroes@wtvr.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fwp0t_0hx6vSTP00

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Henrico County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
Henrico County, VA
Society
County
Henrico County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathleen Burke
UV Cavalier Daily

Richmond resident files civil suit alleging FOIA office failed to produce timely response to request

Richmond resident Jeffrey Thomas Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the University’s Board of Visitors alleging that the Freedom and Information Act Office has failed to produce records for a request for documents from Board member Bert Ellis in a timely manner. In his petition, Thomas says that he requested text messages from Ellis “related to his public service” Aug. 22.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism#Burke Barrett School#Villa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Charities
NBC12

City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

51K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy