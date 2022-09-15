Kathleen Burke Barrett helps thousands of people every year

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Building a stronger child and young adult one block at a time. The classroom at Burke Barrett School may look like any other school setting, but there are few facilities in the country like this one in Henrico.

“These kids deserve the best. Period,” St. Joseph’s Villa CEO Kathleen Burke Barrett said. “We have students from 41 counties and school systems that come in every day.”

At St. Joseph’s Villa, students living with autism are welcomed with open arms and offered specialized care in a state-of-the-art facility.

“We have always tried to meet what the community needs are,” Burke Barrett said.

Burke Barrett said education on the Villa’s campus is just one component offered at the Richmond-area nonprofit.

“More people need help so you have got to do it,” she said.

The Villa also assists children and adults who are homeless or who are in need of mental health support.

“As governmental services get cut year, by year, by year it’s left for the not-for-profits and the generosity of the philanthropists who help us stay open,” Burke Barrett said. “The kids you’ve seen, they don’t have other options.”

Burke Barrett has led the Villa since 2006.

“I’ve never in 17 years not wanted to come to work one day,” she said.

For this grandmother, her role at the Villa is truly her calling

“It has kept me energized. It has kept me busy. It has kept me moving,” she said.

Before Burke Barrett started at St. Joseph’s, the facility served about 800 individuals per year. Today it helps 3,000 people annually.

“They get three meals here. We serve over 100,000 meals and snacks a year here,” Burke Barrett said.

During her tenure, the VCU graduate helped launch the first ever capital campaigns at the Villa. The two fundraising drives raised $77 million to improve services.

Director of Development Elizabeth Mason said her colleague always puts other people first.

“Her impact has been incredible,” Mason said. “Kathleen models for all of us how you take on your work as part of your life. Everyone we serve she deeply, deeply cares for.”

Chair of the Board of Trustees Kathy Duke said her colleague’s vision helped guide the Villa through a recession and the pandemic.

“She is a dynamo,” Duke said. “Kathleen is all about service. Service to the children. I think that her legacy will be here and everyone will feel her legacy.”

With St. Joseph’s Villa on solid footing and positioned to help the less fortunate for decades, the 74-year-old leader is making a difficult decision. She will step down and retire in 2023.

“To have come to the Villa and to help it grow through the stages," she said. "I’m the luckiest person in the world. I tell people that. I tell the staff that every day.”

When Kathleen Burke Barrett leaves her role at the end of next year, she is looking forward to spending more time with her family. But she said her heart will always be a part of the Villa.

