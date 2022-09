Job: News Photographer

WLS-TV, Chicago, is seeking an experienced ENG News Photographer. Successful candidates will have a proven track record in the fast-paced, high-pressured environment of daily local news gathering. Candidates should possess excellent people skills, and a strong work ethic.

ABC7 is committed to recruiting and retaining employees who reflect the communities we serve, at all levels of the company. We expect our employees to have a high degree of ethics and a strong ability to work on a team while displaying empathy and inclusion. We also strive to create content that authentically engages and connects with our diverse audience.

- Working knowledge of P2 camera systems, Adobe Premier Pro editing and bonded cellular transmission technologies (Dejero and Live U)

- Able to operate ENG and SNG vehicles and live remote equipment

- Applicants must be able to lift and carry 30 lbs. of equipment

- Able to work all shifts including nights, weekends and holidays

- Applicant should have a minimum of 5 years' experience in a major market

- A college degree and a valid driver's license, with a good driving record.

-This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

-This position is covered under the Company's collective bargaining agreement with NABET - CWA

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10019753 or use the link:

Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

Comprised of the Company's international business units and various direct-to-consumer streaming services, Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) aligns technology, media distribution and advertising sales into a single business segment to create and deliver personalized entertainment experiences to consumers around the world.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: media networks, parks and resorts, studio entertainment, consumer products and interactive media. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with WLS Television, Inc., which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations.

WLS Television, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status. Disney fosters a business culture where ideas and decisions from all people help us grow, innovate, create the best stories and be relevant in a rapidly changing world.