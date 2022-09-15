ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Fall colors in West Michigan: Where to find the best views

By Megan Viecelli
 2 days ago
Fall is nearly upon us here in west Michigan, which means the leaves will be changing colors before we know it.

The County Road Association of Michigan worked with the state’s county road agencies to develop a list of the best county roads in the state to take in the beautiful fall autumn scenery.

Here’s a look at the best spots in west Michigan:

Berrien County

  • Blue Star Memorial Highway along Lake Michigan from Van Buren to M-63
  • M-63 south to St. Joseph
  • Red Arrow Highway to Madron Lake Road in the city of Buchanan
  • Red Arrow Highway from Stevensville to Lakeshore Road in New Buffalo
  • Red Arrow Highway to Union Pier then back to Warren Woods Road

Kalamazoo County

  • 5 th Street – W Avenue to V Avenue, Prairie Ronde Township
  • 8 th Street – Texas Drive to O Avenue, Texas Township
  • 37 th Street – M-96 to G Avenue, Charleston/Ross Township
  • 39 th Street – FG Avenue to M-89, Ross Township
  • AB Avenue – Douglas Avenue to 12 th Street, Cooper Township
  • East CD Avenue – 24 th Street to D Avenue, Richland Township
  • G Avenue – 2 nd Street to 6 th Street, Alamo/Oshtemo Township
  • O Avenue – 38 th Street to 42 nd Street, Climax Township
  • R Avenue – 29 th Street to 34 th Street, Pavilion Township
  • U Avenue – 29 th Street 32 nd Street, Brady Township
  • Y Avenue – Portage Road to 24 th Street, Schoolcraft Township
  • YZ Avenue – 38 th Street to 42 nd Street, Wakeshma Township

Kent County

  • 5 Mile Road from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
  • Bailey Drive from Vergennes Street to Lincoln Lake Avenue
  • Fallasburg Park Drive from Lincoln Lake Avenue to Gavin Lake Avenue
  • Gavin Lake Road from 5 Mile Road to Belding Road
  • Honey Creek Avenue from Pettis Avenue to Cannonsburg Road
  • Ramsdell Drive from 5 Mile Road to 11 Mile Road
  • Wabasis Avenue from Belding Road to 12 Mile Road

Muskegon County

  • Along the Lake Michigan shoreline and Duck Lake
  • Scenic Drive from Memorial Drive to Michillinda Road

Ottawa County

  • Hayes Street from M-11 intersection to Berlin Fair Drive/the Berlin Fairgrounds in Marne
  • Lakeshore Drive from Grand Haven city limits to Ottawa Beach Road/Holland State Park
  • Leonard Street from intersection on Leonard Street/South Lake Avenue in the village of Spring Lake to Lamont
  • Mercury Drive/Green Street/North Cedar Drive from Grand Haven to Riverside County Park

Here’s a look at when fall colors will peak in different regions throughout the state:

READ MORE: Fall 2022: When leaves are expected to reach peak fall color

To find the best places to see the fall colors in other parts of the state, click here .

