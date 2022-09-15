ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council approves development agreement for Marshfield Mall project with space for 3 new major retailers

By Melissa Siegler, Marshfield News-Herald
 2 days ago
MARSHFIELD – Plans to redevelop the Marshfield Mall site to include space for three new major retailers are moving forward.

The Marshfield Common Council approved in a 7-2 vote the development agreement with Malls4u LLC at Tuesday's meeting after discussing the agreement in closed session. Council members Adam Fischer and Rebecca Spiros voted against approving the agreement, and representative Michael Feirer was not present for the vote.

Included in the agreement is a rendering of the site, which has spaces labeled for Hobby Lobby, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below and Planet Fitness in addition to the space set aside for former mall tenants or smaller retailers. Current anchor stores Kohl's, Ashley Homestore and Harbor Freight Tools will also remain.

The rendering also shows space for two fast-food restaurants on the west side of the parking lot.

Ned Brickman, co-owner of the mall, said the approval of the agreement is the next step in the process and allows them to move forward with finalizing the leases, which have not been completed.

The development agreement requires the project to be completed by Oct. 1, 2023. The city will issue up to $1.7 million in a municipal revenue obligation, which will be paid off by the additional tax revenue created by the development.

"It’s an exciting thing for our community," said City Administrator Steve Barg. "Getting new retailers and stores like Hobby Lobby, Ross and Five Below will, we think, be good for our community. It will encourage our residents to stay in town for their shopping and, hopefully, they will spend additional time and money in Marshfield."

Brickman announced potential changes to the mall site in May. The new plan will largely use the existing structure for the new stores, which will each have their own outdoor entrance. There will be space for some former mall tenants, such as World Buffet and Sports Scene.

Claire's announced on its Facebook page in July that the Marshfield Mall location would close with no immediate plans to reopen in the area. Bath & Body Works announced it would reopen at 1827 N. Central Ave. in Marshfield.

House of Unique told the News-Herald in July that they planned to close the mall location and search for a new location.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

