10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19

By AJ Smith
 2 days ago
The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.

The Crocker Park Wine Festival
The Crocker Park Wine Festival is a benefit for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and will feature 150+ wines from local, national, and international producers as well as select craft beers and spirits. Guests will enjoy food, live music, exhibitors and artists.

When: Sept. 16 & 17
Where: South Main Street in Crocker Park
Avon Lake Big Trucks
This is an event for the whole family. See the vehicles first responders use to save lives and respond to emergencies up close and personal. Other vehicles that will be on display will be public works vehicles, military vehicles and blood mobiles. This free event will also have food trucks available.

When: Sept. 17th
Where: Avon Lake Safety Center
The City of Streetsboro Bicentennial
Join the City of Streetsboro as they continue their Bicentennial celebration with a day filled with historic fun for all. There will be a Streetsboro Fire Department for a 5K & Fun Run, Community Cookout, The Big Picture Photo and the burial of the 2022 Bicentennial Time Capsule.

When: Sept. 17
Where: Streetsboro Fire Department
Vermilion Walking Tour
Main Street Vermilion hosts a walking tour of historic Vermilion including lake captain homes, the Vermilion lighthouse, historic houses and the riverbank. There will be history, trivia, stories, fun facts, refreshments and raffle baskets to win.

When: Sept. 17
Where: Tour begins at Harbourtown Fine Arts Center
Cleveland Armenian Festival
Come out and enjoy Armenian food, pastries, children activities, entertainment, church tours and cultural exhibits.
When: Sept. 16 & 17
Where: 678 Richmond Rd.
Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival
This festival has five Festival villages for the whole family to enjoy. The Children’s Village, the Community Village, the Cultural Village, the Artists’ Village and the Tremont Farmers Market. There will be free music, food sales and dance performances.

When: Sept. 17 & 18
Where: Lincoln Park
Pop Up in the Park: Home Opener Kick Off
The Browns are having their season opener Sunday, Sept. 18 against the New York Jets and what better way to celebrate than a Pop Up in the Park? This free event is hosted by Cleveland’s own Denzel Ward with performances by K. Michelle and others. There will be food, drinks, a full-service bar, vendors, Cleveland’s own Hubb’s Groove and fireworks to close the night.

When: Sept. 17
Where: Voinovich Bicentennial Park
India Festival USA
The 13 th annual India Festival USA will be held at the Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School and attempts to bridge the culture and diversity of India and the USA. There will be cultural exhibits and the Taste of India.

"India Festival USA event celebrates and bridges cultures, generations and communities through one-day of togetherness. It is a day when visitors are encouraged to participate in a thematic display of rich culture and diversity of India and USA," event organizers said.

The event is hosted by News 5’s own Homa Bash.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Where: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. High School
Cleveland Reptile Show
Once a month the Cleveland Reptile Show displays 40+ reptile breeders and importers. Come see the amazing reptiles like pythons boas, ratsnakes, kingsnakes, lizards, geckos, bearded dragons, turtles, tortoises, tree frogs, poison dart frogs, toads, Salamanders and much more.

Reptiles will be available for purchase along with merchandise, cages and feeders.

When: Sept. 18
Where: Medina Fairgrounds
Molto Bella Auto Show
300 beautifully designed exotic, classic, and rare automobiles will be on display at the historic Manor House in Akron. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Molly's Cafe.

There will be a cigar mobile truck, a gelato truck, and family activities in the Playgarden.

Tickets are pre-sale only and will not be sold at the event.

When: Sept. 18
Where: 714 North Portage Path
Cleveland.com

Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.
Isla Chiu

If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, Ohio

At the end of 2021, the Campus Grille, a Puerto Rican restaurant in Berea, Ohio, permanently closed its doors. Like many locals, I was sad to hear of its closing. I only got the chance to dine there once, but the meal I had was delicious. I was looking forward to trying more of their dishes, but alas, the Campus Grille became another casualty of these difficult times before I could.
thisiscleveland.com

5 Places to Play in the Leaves and Pick Apples in Cleveland

If you’re in Cleveland in the fall, boy are you in luck. Sure, there’s a ton to do in and around Downtown with no shortage of restaurants, bars (it is football season after all) and events to take in; but you also can experience a little bit of that autumn country life just minutes from the city. Take a look at a few of the places you can pick apples, grab a pumpkin or just stare at an endless horizon of fall color in The Land.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love to go out with your friends and family members then you are in the right spot because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses that you should visit if you haven't already. All of these great restaurants are great options for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
