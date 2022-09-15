10 things to do in Northeast Ohio the last weekend of summer, Sept. 16-19

The temperatures are dropping so grab a jacket and get out and enjoy one of these activities in Northeast Ohio.

The Crocker Park Wine Festival

The Crocker Park Wine Festival is a benefit for University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and will feature 150+ wines from local, national, and international producers as well as select craft beers and spirits. Guests will enjoy food, live music, exhibitors and artists.

When: Sept. 16 & 17

Where: South Main Street in Crocker Park

More info

Avon Lake Big Trucks

This is an event for the whole family. See the vehicles first responders use to save lives and respond to emergencies up close and personal. Other vehicles that will be on display will be public works vehicles, military vehicles and blood mobiles. This free event will also have food trucks available.

When: Sept. 17th

Where: Avon Lake Safety Center

More info

The City of Streetsboro Bicentennial

Join the City of Streetsboro as they continue their Bicentennial celebration with a day filled with historic fun for all. There will be a Streetsboro Fire Department for a 5K & Fun Run, Community Cookout, The Big Picture Photo and the burial of the 2022 Bicentennial Time Capsule.

When: Sept. 17

Where: Streetsboro Fire Department

More info

Vermilion Walking Tour

Main Street Vermilion hosts a walking tour of historic Vermilion including lake captain homes, the Vermilion lighthouse, historic houses and the riverbank. There will be history, trivia, stories, fun facts, refreshments and raffle baskets to win.

When: Sept. 17

Where: Tour begins at Harbourtown Fine Arts Center

More info

Cleveland Armenian Festival

Come out and enjoy Armenian food, pastries, children activities, entertainment, church tours and cultural exhibits.

When: Sept. 16 & 17

Where: 678 Richmond Rd.

More info

Tremont Arts & Cultural Festival

This festival has five Festival villages for the whole family to enjoy. The Children’s Village, the Community Village, the Cultural Village, the Artists’ Village and the Tremont Farmers Market. There will be free music, food sales and dance performances.

When: Sept. 17 & 18

Where: Lincoln Park

More info

Pop Up in the Park: Home Opener Kick Off

The Browns are having their season opener Sunday, Sept. 18 against the New York Jets and what better way to celebrate than a Pop Up in the Park? This free event is hosted by Cleveland’s own Denzel Ward with performances by K. Michelle and others. There will be food, drinks, a full-service bar, vendors, Cleveland’s own Hubb’s Groove and fireworks to close the night.

When: Sept. 17

Where: Voinovich Bicentennial Park

More info

India Festival USA

The 13 th annual India Festival USA will be held at the Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School and attempts to bridge the culture and diversity of India and the USA. There will be cultural exhibits and the Taste of India.

"India Festival USA event celebrates and bridges cultures, generations and communities through one-day of togetherness. It is a day when visitors are encouraged to participate in a thematic display of rich culture and diversity of India and USA," event organizers said.

The event is hosted by News 5’s own Homa Bash.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Brecksville-Broadview Hts. High School

More info

Cleveland Reptile Show

Once a month the Cleveland Reptile Show displays 40+ reptile breeders and importers. Come see the amazing reptiles like pythons boas, ratsnakes, kingsnakes, lizards, geckos, bearded dragons, turtles, tortoises, tree frogs, poison dart frogs, toads, Salamanders and much more.

Reptiles will be available for purchase along with merchandise, cages and feeders.

When: Sept. 18

Where: Medina Fairgrounds

More info

Molto Bella Auto Show

300 beautifully designed exotic, classic, and rare automobiles will be on display at the historic Manor House in Akron. Food and beverage will be available for purchase from Molly's Cafe.

There will be a cigar mobile truck, a gelato truck, and family activities in the Playgarden.

Tickets are pre-sale only and will not be sold at the event.

When: Sept. 18

Where: 714 North Portage Path

More info

