KFOX 14
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
KFOX 14
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The city of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
KFOX 14
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
Stabbing in Socorro leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing early Saturday, around 3:52 a.m. Police say they found a man at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley Road. The man was taken to the hospital as a result, where...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
KFOX 14
Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol Chief in El Paso addresses migrant concerns from law enforcement, lawmakers
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Border Patrol continues to make adjustments to the way it's responding to the surge of asylum seekers. For days, some of the arriving migrants have been sleeping in the streets in downtown El Paso. On Friday, the size of the encampment looked smaller.
KFOX 14
Carpe Diem With You: Firing of El Paso teacher has community members split on decision
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — National news outlets have now published the story of a Franklin High School teacher who was recorded while leading a class discussion about the book "The Crucible." Many argued the edited 18-second portion of Amber Parker's lesson made her sound like a champion for...
KFOX 14
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
KFOX 14
Traveling veterinarian arrives in El Paso to help Animal Services with surgeries and more
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Animal Services on Thursday announced that a traveling relief veterinarian from BISSELL Pet Foundation has arrived and will help with the surgical needs of the shelter. Grant funding from BISSELL Pet Foundation is allowing Animal Services to utilize visiting veterinarians amid a...
KFOX 14
A crash on I-10 near Van Horn left one person dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Friday crash on I-10 at mile market 163 has left one person dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday near Van Horn. Investigations showed that two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles overturned between the eastbound and westbound lanes causing dangerous...
KFOX 14
Gateway South, Yandell intersection reopens month after sinkhole formed
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The intersection of Gateway South and Yandell in central El Paso is back open just over a month after a sinkhole formed in the roadway, according to El Paso Water. "The intersection is currently a 4-way stop, pending the replacement of the traffic signal....
KFOX 14
City of El Paso shares findings on Multi-Purpose Performing Arts Center Feasibility study
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The city of El Paso is looking to enhance union plaza, which could include a new multi-purpose building. The city will be hosting a public meeting to discuss findings of the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC). The meeting will help the community...
KFOX 14
EPCC to host annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta
El Paso Community College will be hosting their 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The Fiesta will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be spoken word artist, Chibbie Orduna. Other guest speakers...
KFOX 14
The man wanted by the FBI for a robbery in Las Cruces has been arrested
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man wanted for armed robbery at a Las Cruces Lowe’s store, is now in custody. Joshua Lopez was wanted for allegedly attempted to leave the store with an air conditioning unit without paying for it on July 27, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso adds more community meetings regarding 2022 ballot proposals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of public meetings to inform residents about three propositions City Council placed on the November 8, 2022 ballot for voters to consider. The propositions comprise the 2022 Community Progress projects, a $272.48 million bond package...
KFOX 14
El Paso Public Library, Amano Art Collective host artist showcase at 4 El Paso libraries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Public Library and Amano Art Collective announced a new artist showcase that will be featured at four public libraries. “BiblioAztec” will showcase over 40 local artists will be displayed at the following libraries:. Esperanza Acosta Moreno branch, 12480 Pebble Hills...
KFOX 14
Portable toilets, hand washing stations brought to IDEA Edgemere school amid water outage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Portable restrooms, hand washing stations, and bottled water for drinking and cooking were brought to the IDEA Edgemere school Thursday after the school experienced a water outage on campus, a spokesperson for IDEA Public Schools confirmed. Parents were notified about the outage via text...
KFOX 14
Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
