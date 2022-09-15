ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso, Office of Emergency Management host new Migrant Welcome Center tour

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — As the migrant crisis continues in El Paso, the local government is continuing all efforts to respond. The city of El Paso will be allowing media to tour the Migrant Welcome Center on Friday to get an inside look at how it is operated and how the city of El Paso and Office of Emergency Management is responding to the current situation.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Stabbing in Socorro leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing early Saturday, around 3:52 a.m. Police say they found a man at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley Road. The man was taken to the hospital as a result, where...
SOCORRO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso launches public survey about Downtown Arena project

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso on Thursday provided an update about the Multi-Purpose Performing Arts and Entertainment Center (MPC) feasibility and programming study. City of El Paso Chief Operations Manager, Sam Rodriguez, spoke about the pending lawsuit that has stalled the project from moving...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash in northeast closes all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all lanes on Gateway South at Transmountain Friday morning. Texas Department of Transportation in El Paso reported that back up is minor. A semitruck and another vehicle were involved, according to El Paso Fire. One person was taken to the hospital...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

A crash on I-10 near Van Horn left one person dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Friday crash on I-10 at mile market 163 has left one person dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday near Van Horn. Investigations showed that two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles overturned between the eastbound and westbound lanes causing dangerous...
VAN HORN, TX
KFOX 14

EPCC to host annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta

El Paso Community College will be hosting their 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Month Fiesta. The Fiesta will take place at EPCC's Valle Verde Cafeteria Annex and Courtyard on Wednesday, September 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The keynote speaker will be spoken word artist, Chibbie Orduna. Other guest speakers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Jury to continue deliberating verdict in Lonnie Gallegos trial

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — The jury in the Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours straight on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie Gallegos was guilty of murdering Oscar Amezquita. Earlier in the day, the state and the defense gave their closing arguments. In their argument, the state...
LAS CRUCES, NM

