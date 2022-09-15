Higher Education Enrollment Leader Stephanie Levenson Named Monmouth College Vice President for Enrollment Management

Read full article on original website
Join NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley for NAMIWalks Your Way
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental-health condition. Mental-health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday, September 17.
Galesburg delays approval of new city manager
Galesburg will have to wait at least a few more weeks to hire a new city manager. Mayor Peter Schwartzman tells WGIL News a resolution to approve the vacant city manager position will not be included on the agenda for Monday’s City Council Meeting. Earlier this week, the mayor said an offer had been made to an unidentified candidate and he hoped it could be voted on Monday.
Community Hispanic Heritage Festival This Saturday in Monmouth
This Saturday on the square in Downtown Monmouth, the Greater Warren County United Way will be hosting their Hispanic Heritage Festival from 5 to 10 pm with nine food vendors, a Mariachi performance, Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico, and dancing with DJ Pelle Mix. Executive Director Jeannie Weber shares the inspiration in this community event:
United Way Quad Cities Kicks Off 50th Year with Three Campaign Birthday Wishes and a Surprise
BETTENDORF, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — United Way Quad Cities kicked off its annual community campaign with a 50th “birthday” bash Wednesday alongside about 350 civic, business, labor, and philanthropic leaders at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. The event focused on the importance of corporate philanthropy, unity, caring, and generosity to achieve the Rise United 2030 goals that United Way announced in May 2021.
Moline vs. Rock Island Tailgate Tour Win $200
Welcome to the Moline vs. Rock Island game in Rock Island! It's week 4 of the 2022 Tailgate Tour, powered by Hy-Vee and we have a chance for you to win $100 in cash and a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee! Sign up below for your chance to win. When...
5K Walk and Run to Raise Funds for Mississippi River Trail
PRINCETON, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Princeton Recreation Trails is hosting their 9th annual 5K Walk and Run, “I’m running to support my community and raise money for the Mississippi River Trail,” says Tara Flesch, Race Director. Princeton Recreation Trails Inc improves pathways to increase safe...
Galesburg names Blue-Ribbon Award home
Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have announced that 560 Liberty Street is the recipient of the Community Blue Ribbon Award for the month of September. The 4th Ward residence is owned and occupied by Mark and Mary (Maria) Johnson. The property was nominated for the monthly award by Anthony Padilla.
Newspaper in western Illinois to cease publication
Following layoffs at multiple Gannett-owned newspapers in the region, one newspaper is ceasing publication this week. The Prairie Review covered Abingdon, Avon, Oquawka, Roseville, and Saint Augustine. Gannett sent a notice to subscribers stating that the final print edition will be Thursday, September 15. The notice said any remaining balance...
Prep Football Recap for Sept. 16, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Scores from Week 4 games in central Illinois on Sept. 16, 2022, Peoria High def. Normal Community, 64-30 Richwoods def. Notre Dame, 48-35 Danville def. Bloomington, 28-14 Pekin def. Washington, 49-28 Canton def. East Peoria, 41-0 Dunlap def. Limestone, 41-0 Springfield def. U-High, 32-13 Tri-Valley beat Tremont, 40-6 El Paso-Gridley def. […]
What to wear for fall outings
GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -Fun, comfortable fall fashions and accessories were on display during two segments from Four Seasons. Katie Kutunis, Four Seasons, hosts a couple of mini fashion shows featuring various trending style options. Four Seasons has several stores throughout the greater region. Besides Geneseo and Davenport, there are Four...
Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery
This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
Scott County Post-Election Audit Confirms Results
DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 16, 2022) — Kerri Tompkins, Scott County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections, announced that a Post-Election Audit of the ballots cast at the Vote Center of Scott County Princeton Community Center in the recent special election confirmed the results from election night. Her office conducted the...
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
Highlights: Moline at Rock Island
See the highlights from Moline’s 49-24 win at Rock Island in the video above. Join us for the Local 4 Locker Room every Friday night during high school football season on Local 4 News at 10. Follow Local 4 Sports on Twitter and Facebook.
City says move to 12-hour work shifts would help recruit police officers
Galesburg Police officers could be putting in longer days next year. A recent agreement between the City of Galesburg and the Public Safety Employees Organization calls for police personnel to work 12-hour shifts, opposed to the current 8-hour shifts. If approved by the Galesburg City Council at its Monday meeting, the new work schedule would start Jan. 1.
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
Rosecrance's new Moline location holds grand opening, will offer mental health and substance abuse treatment
MOLINE, Ill. — Rosecrance now has two locations in the Quad Cities. The behavioral health provider held a ceremony on Thursday Sept. 15 to celebrate the opening of their new Moline outpatient location, according to a press release from the non-profit organization. "We saw there was a gap in...
Mercer County real estates sales Aug. 22 through Sept. 9
Date Recorded: 8-22 Address: 810 SW 4th St., Aledo. Buyer: Viola Home Telephone Co. Buyer: James B. O’Donnell, James Bernard O’Donnell, Erin Ann O’Donnell. Buyer: Arthur W. Norris Jr. Amt. $78,000. Date Recorded: 8-24 Address: 786 45th St., New Boston. Seller: Haydee P. and Richard L. Roszell.
Warren County Board Discussing Possible Funding Options of Potential New Jail
It was a matter of education at the latest Warren County Board meeting on the current progress of a potential new jail being constructed within the county. Chairman Mike Pearson says the board is currently seeking funding sources to put money down on the project:. “We are looking at various...
Galesburg Silver Streaks Football vs. Geneseo Maple Leafs
The Galesburg Silver Streaks football team lost on the road in Geneseo 21-7 against the Maple Leafs in their second Western Big 6 Conference game Friday night. The streaks are now 0-2 in the conference and 1-3 overall. The Dave’s Auto Body Crunch-Time Player of the Game was John Willis. The Streaks will play Quincy next Friday on Homecoming Night.
