Higher Education Enrollment Leader Stephanie Levenson Named Monmouth College Vice President for Enrollment Management

DAVENPORT, IOWA (September 15, 2022) — Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental-health condition. Mental-health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even higher. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday, September 17.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO