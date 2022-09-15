Legislation became law that creates criteria for the state to recognize political parties. For future election cycles, the Division of Elections will now automatically recognize parties with at least 5,000 registered voters. Currently, political parties gain or maintain official recognition by having registered voters equal to at least 3% of the total votes cast for a governor, U.S. Senate, or U.S. House in the last election, depending on which office was on the ballot that year. The new registered voter threshold will be adjusted every ten years based on census data.

ALASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO