ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Comments / 4

Donna Comeau-guillaume
2d ago

OMG.... U-haul needs to pay them for all their things that they dumped... They need to call Morgan and Morgan... the lawyers in Florida to help them.... They will help them they will get their money back that they need to furnish their home again and to buy clothing for themselves....

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man's car

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning attempting to get into a man’s car, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to witnesses, the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and had caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just prior to the incident, police said.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Clearwater, FL
Business
Local
Florida Cars
City
Tampa, FL
City
Riverview, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Clearwater, FL
Cars
10 Tampa Bay

TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning

TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Driver shoots, kills UT student trying to get into car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Brown
Person
Samantha Brown
fox13news.com

Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U Haul#The Holiday Inn#The U Haul
fox13news.com

Port Tampa Bay construction worker killed after 3,000-pound concrete slab fell on him, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly accident at Port Tampa Bay after a construction worker passed away. Investigators said crews were working on replacing the seawall Friday morning. As they were moving a concrete slab, a portion of it – weighing about 3,000 pounds – broke, fell, and landed on the 27-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy