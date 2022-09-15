Read full article on original website
Donna Comeau-guillaume
2d ago
OMG.... U-haul needs to pay them for all their things that they dumped... They need to call Morgan and Morgan... the lawyers in Florida to help them.... They will help them they will get their money back that they need to furnish their home again and to buy clothing for themselves....
Vehicle found in Hillsborough River; Tampa police deploy dive team
The Tampa Police Department said it is investigating a vehicle that was found in the Hillsborough River Saturday morning.
Bay News 9
University of Tampa student shot after trying to get into other man's car
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning attempting to get into a man’s car, according to the Tampa Police Department. According to witnesses, the student was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and had caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. just prior to the incident, police said.
University Of Tampa Student Shot And Killed Overnight
TAMPA, Fla.- Tampa Police detectives have learned that the individual shot was a current student at the University of Tampa. According to witnesses, the individual was hanging out with friends on South Howard Ave and had caught an Uber to his residence near the 1000
Florida woman stabs roommates multiple times, goes shopping after, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies
USF police investigating person's death at Beard parking garage
TAMPA, Fla. — A death investigation is ongoing at the University of South Florida involving a person who fell from a parking garage. In a message sent to students Friday, police were told around 10 a.m. that the person fell from an upper level of the Richard A. Beard parking garage.
TPD: UT student shot, killed early Saturday morning
TAMPA, Fla. — A University of Tampa student was shot and killed early Saturday morning in south Tampa, according to the police. Detectives learned that Carson Senfield was hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near West Arch Street, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.
fox13news.com
Driver shoots, kills UT student trying to get into car, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say a current student at the University of Tampa was shot and killed as he tried to enter a man’s car early Saturday morning. According to investigators, before the shooting, the student had been hanging out...
73-year-old man found dead in Big Island Gap
St. Petersburg police are investigating a suspicious death case after a body was found at Big Island Gap on Saturday.
fox13news.com
Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene. According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
fox13news.com
St. Pete police: Suspect in Feb. murder shot at victim’s car 24 times before it flipped, caught fire
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After months of investigating, St. Pete police say they arrested the man who shot a victim's vehicle 24 times before the driver crashed the car, trapping him inside when it caught fire. On Feb. 12, shortly before 3 a.m., investigators said the suspect, 22-year-old Jaylen Shazell,...
U-Haul stolen in Clearwater leaves family without life belongings
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay region family is asking for help in finding a U-Haul they said was stolen from a hotel parking lot in Pinellas County. It was stolen either on or before Sept. 4, from the Holiday Inn parking lot located at 3535 Ulmerton Rd.
1 dead after shooting in West Tampa
Tampa Police investigators said one person died after gunshots rang out early Saturday morning in West Tampa.
27-Year-Old Worker Killed At Port Tampa Bay In Construction Accident
TAMPA, Fla. – A construction worker is dead after a workplace accident sent him to the hospital, according to deputies. On Friday, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of an accident at terminal 6 at approximately 6:42 a.m. Crews are working
‘It’s so scary’: University of Tampa students react to student death
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
Despite attempt to block testimony, friend of Andrew Joseph III says HCSO advised them to cross I-4
The witness gave an emotional testimony about the events leading up to Joseph's death.
fox13news.com
Port Tampa Bay construction worker killed after 3,000-pound concrete slab fell on him, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly accident at Port Tampa Bay after a construction worker passed away. Investigators said crews were working on replacing the seawall Friday morning. As they were moving a concrete slab, a portion of it – weighing about 3,000 pounds – broke, fell, and landed on the 27-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
Arrest made in St. Pete murder from February
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made in what the department referred to as the "first homicide of 2022" earlier this year.
1.5-Ton concrete slab crushes construction worker at Port Tampa Bay, killing him
A person was seriously injured in a construction incident in Port Tampa Bay Friday morning.
Studies say no traffic light necessary at South Tampa intersection where crash killed 2 teens
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County says it will not install a traffic light in South Tampa at the intersection of Bay to Bay Boulevard and Lois Avenue where a crash killed two teens last December. 10 Investigates learned the decision came after the county paid consulting engineering firm Alfred...
Pinellas County neighborhood dealing with dangerous hole in road
Residents who use Estancia Boulevard to get to their homes are fed up with a hole in the road that they say has been getting bigger for years.
Comments / 4