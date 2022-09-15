Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
A historic monument in Fort Atkinson celebrates its centennial
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Many older barns are falling apart but this bright yellow one is still standing after 100 years. The Jones Dairy Farm in Fort Atkinson hosted a centennial celebration for the barn that was built back in 1922. The event consisted of education lessons on blacksmithing, ventilation,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
7 Top Adventurous Places To Visit In Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is a popular destination for outdoor activities. The city is home to a number of great attractions, including a zoo and a museum. The Madison Zoo features polar bears, lions, tigers, and rhinos. Other attractions include the Arctic Passage and the Tropical Rainforest Aviary. The city also boasts the Cave of the Mounds, which was discovered in 1939 by miners blasting for limestone. You can explore the cave on a self-guided tour or with a tour guide.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie East tops West in first-ever showdown
In honor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison class of '72, a group of panelists gathered Friday afternoon to discuss Title IX and what it meant to them and their time in sports. United Way hosts 'Women United Brunch' in honor of centennial year.
nbc15.com
Montello Theater re-opens, aims to keep movie experience affordable
MONTELLO, Wis. (WMTV) - The big screen experience made its return to small town Wisconsin after the Mann family re-opened the Montello Theater with a three night screening of the Back to the Future trilogy. Jenell and Kerry Jr. Mann bought the theater in August after it remained closed after...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie celebrates Multicultural Festival
Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture. Kids in the Sun Prairie area gave the community a glimpse at the future of agriculture.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin alderman resigns following vandalization & Oath Keepers membership leak
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – An alderman in Wisconsin recently resigned after his name was leaked on an Oath Keepers membership list and his property was vandalized. Alder Gary Halverson announced that he has resigned from his position as District 17 Alder. In his statement, he mentioned that his wife has PTSD from past trauma and strangers have come onto his property and vandalized it.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie community gets a glimpse at the future of agriculture
Cultures from all over the world were celebrated at today's Sun Prairie Multicultural Festival. Jones Dairy Farm celebrating 100 years. The Jones Dairy Farm is celebrating its centennial.
nbc15.com
MFD respond to fire started by student art project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison Fire responded on Wednesday to a Madison school after a student’s art project set on fire. Firefighters went to Madison Waldorf School at 6510 Schroeder Road after reports of smoke coming from the second floor. When they arrived, all the students and staff were evacuated, though they didn’t see any signs of a fire outside the building.
nbc15.com
Portage community members worry losing pedestrian bridge could impact their independence
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - Riverwood Apartment residents are worried City of Portage plans to tear down a potentially unsafe pedestrian bridge could limit their access to the downtown area. “The library, the churches, the shopping and the popcorn stand... everybody uses this bridge,” resident Linda Tessman said. “It would be...
nbc15.com
Eight Wisconsin schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon recipients by Department of Education
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Eight schools in Wisconsin, including Willson Elementary School in Baraboo, have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona. The Department of Education awards the Blue Ribbon honor to schools based on their performance in one of two categories. The first...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Ron Johnson Voted to Outsource Jobs Like Mine. Mandela Barnes Wants to Bring Them Back
Manufacturing is the backbone of our state’s economy. From employing over one-in-seven of our state’s residents to being responsible for a fifth of our economic output, every Wisconsinite should be proud of the role manufacturing has played in our state’s past and present. I know I am...
nbc15.com
Red Cross assisting Beaver Dam 3 residents displaced by fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday night that left residents displaced. The fire was reported at approximately 7:10 p.m. at 504 S Center St. The fire department responded immediately and upon arrival found smoke and flames coming from the windows.
nbc15.com
Skidsteer and trailer stolen in Cross Plains
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice said a skidsteer and trailer were stolen in Cross Plains early Friday morning. Around 12:11 a.m. Friday, a vehicle backed up to a skidsteer trailer at Kalscheur Implement and drove away without the owner knowing. The stolen black dual axle skidsteer...
nbc15.com
Madison alderman resigns amid Oath Keepers controversy
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alderman Gary Halverson has resigned from the Madison Common Council effective immediately. Halverson made the announcement in a statement posted to the city’s website late Wednesday night. It was recently revealed that Halverson was one of several elected officials in Wisconsin that had been a...
nbc15.com
Bed Bath & Beyond lists 56 stores set to close, incl. Dubuque
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bed Bath & Beyond announced at the end of last month that it would be closing about 150 of its stores. The company released a list of 56 namesake locations Thursday that it plans to close, including one in Dubuque, Iowa. The list of 56 stores...
nbc15.com
City of Madison promotes accessible voting during Disability Voting Rights Week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In celebration of Disability Voting Rights Week, advocates and city civil rights agencies are calling for greater awareness of voting rights and accessibility for people with disabilities. The American Association of People with Disabilities is leading the national initiative to amplify the voice and presence of...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. DA: Charging decision ‘likely’ to be announced next week for officers in Quadren Wilson shooting
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County district attorney says a decision has been made on if he will charge two state agents in the shooting of Quadren Wilson and that he will likely announce it next week. Dane County Board Supervisor Tim Kiefer asked Dane County District Attorney Ismael...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison to fly Ho-Chunk flag for six weeks
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison raised the Ho-Chunk Nation flag above Bascom Hall at a ceremony Thursday morning. The flag raising is intended to educate the campus about Ho-Chunk culture and First Nation’s history. UW-Madison will fly the Ho-Chunk Nation flag for six weeks, including Indigenous...
Massive Underage Drinking Bust At Wisconsin Bar Catches Crazy Amount Of Minors
Ope. A bar in Wisconsin was busted earlier this month for underage drinking - and lots of it. While underage drinking is nothing new, this story is truly on another level. There have been some very odd crime stories making headlines lately. A great example of this can be traced back to earlier this month, when it was revealed that someone stole a bench in Lakeside. The neighborhood is calm and idyllic, yet someone still plucked a bench out of a couple's front yard.
nbc15.com
MPD offers sign-on bonuses to next class of recruits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is offering sign-on bonuses to its next class of recruits, who could earn up to $4,000 depending on their experience. MPD stated Thursday that the sign-on bonuses will be applied to those who are registered for its 2023 academies. Everyone who is...
