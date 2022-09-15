ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado

Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan

Heidi Ganahl, the Republican candidate for Colorado governor, laid out a $10 billion infrastructure plan on Thursday that would involve bringing a question to voters over whether to approve already-existing fees, passed through legislation, as taxes. “In May of 2021, (incumbent Gov.) Jared Polis promised that we are finally going to fix the damn roads. […] The post Heidi Ganahl wants to put existing gas, delivery fees to voters for transportation plan appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Yes, it is rich, young coastal transplants who moved into Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-era migration picture is getting clearer. Another study is piecing together the larger puzzle of Colorado’s COVID-era population growth. Over the last half decade but particularly since the global pandemic, Colorado has been one of the main destinations for the nation’s wealthiest households as well as from coastal states – particularly California and New York.
Colorado offering free tax assistance with volunteer tax clinics

COLORADO — On Saturday, Sept. 17 Coloradans can visit one of nine tax clinics across the state to receive help filing taxes. Earlier in 2022, Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law to boost tax filing assistance services for Coloradans. Because of this, on Saturday, anyone 18 years and older who were full-year residents […]
Turnout Among Non-White Colorado Voters Nearly 20% Lower Than for White Non-Hispanic Voters

This story is part of a project called Democracy Day, in which newsrooms across the country are shining a light on threats to democracy. In just over a month, Colorado’s 3.7 million active registered voters will begin receiving their ballots in the mail, ahead of a crucial 2022 midterm election that will decide control of the statehouse as well as several key congressional contests.
It is past time to unleash Colorado energy

The average American drives nearly 40 miles each day. With gas prices having reached new heights this summer, what was once a simple exercise in commuting to work or driving to the grocery store quickly became an unimaginable headache. In June, Coloradans endured the greatest price hike of any state in the nation as gasoline reached an average of $4.92 per-gallon — nearly a dollar higher than it was the month prior. At one point, prices rose by 10 cents in a single night.
Colorado Marijuana Prices Reach Record Low

Colorado marijuana prices have dropped to their lowest point since recreational pot sales began in 2014, according to the state Department of Revenue. The DOR's average market rates (AMR) for wholesale marijuana are released every quarter. Despite including "average" in the name, the AMR actually measures median prices of various wholesale marijuana categories, including flower, trim and plant matter allocated for extraction. Two of those categories are now lower than they've ever been since the DOR began tracking such data.
Polis threatens feds with legal action to thwart Denver gasoline mandate

The Polis administration threatened the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency with legal action over pending plans to impose a more expensive blend of gasoline to reduce ozone pollution in the Denver metro area. In a letter to the EPA, Gov. Jared Polis called it "frustrating" that a federal law governing clean air standards attempts to impose a "decades-old, one-size-fits-all approach" that also "does not accurately account for Colorado’s unique situation."
