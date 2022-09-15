ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Martha’s Vineyard best known for? The rich and famous can tell you quickly

By Michelle Marchante
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUEfK_0hx6t01800

Martha’s Vineyard is in the news — and this time it has nothing to do with a celebrity vacationing on the island.

A group of migrants were flown to the island Wednesday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it sent the migrants there.

Here’s a quick snapshot of the island:

Where is Martha’s Vineyard? How many people live there? Demographics?

Martha’s Vineyard is an island south of Cape Cod in Massachusetts and is about a 43-minute flight from Boston. Population is about 15,000, although the summer population can swell by tens of thousands more.

Most of the towns in Martha’s Vineyard are about 90% white, according to the local government’s statistical analysis of the region. Hispanics make up about 2% of the population.

What about that name?

In 1602, British explorer Bartholomew Gosnold landed at Cape Cod. He named the nearby island Martha’s Vineyard after his daughter , according to U.S. News.

Famous people who vacation or live at Martha’s Vineyard

Martha’s Vineyard, made up of six towns, is a popular summer destination for the famous and wealthy. People come for the privacy, the beaches, the boating. Touring and dining also are popular attractions, according to Travel and Leisure.

Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Bill and Hillary Clinton and NBA star Chris Paul are some of the people who have vacationed there , according to Business Insider. The island also had a royal visitor in 1994: Princess Diana.

Some people love the island so much, they buy a residence. The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 listed Spike Lee, David Letterman and Diane Sawyer as some of the island’s famous homeowners. The Kennedys also have a long connection with the island.

Barack and Michelle Obama, the former president and first lady, bought a mansion on the island in 2019 for $11.75 million.

According to the Martha’s Vineyard Times, the median home sale price was more than $1 million in 2020. There is some workforce and affordable housing, overseen by a regional housing agency. Also, the Island Housing Trust says a limited number of homes can sell between $150,000 to $300,000 to households with incomes up to $100,000.

How do you get to Martha’s Vineyard?

You have two options: plane or ferry.

If you’re looking for a direct flight from Boston, Cape Air may be your best bet. The airline offers direct flights from Boston Logan Airport and Martha’s Vineyard year-round, while JetBlue and Delta offer seasonal direct flights from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to the island, according to Martha’s Vineyard tourism website.

There’s also a year-round ferry you can take from a village called Woods Hole in Cape Cod to Martha’s Vineyard. You can take your car with you, but you’ll need to reserve a space on the ferry. There’s also a seasonal ferry for passengers only that runs from mid-May into the fall from a few places in Massachusetts as well as from Rhode Island, New York City and northern New Jersey.

Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: Why no one in Martha's Vineyard - including the Obamas - celebrated the migrants

Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, last night. For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.
IMMIGRATION
Page Six

Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica

Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
SANTA MONICA, CA
RadarOnline

Bye Mom: Eric Trump CAUGHT Helping Throw Away Late Mother Ivana's Belongings From NYC Townhouse—Including Her Most Prized Possesion

Eric Trump was seen at his late mother’s New York City townhouse this week helping to discard and oversee the removal of Ivana’s belongings, Radar has learned.Eric was spotted at Ivana’s Upper East Side townhouse on Wednesday, marking the second time the 38-year-old Trump visited his mother’s home since she passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.But according to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Ivana’s youngest son who she shared with Donald Trump wasn’t only there to oversee the safe removal of her belongings, because he also took part in the disposal of certain items.Among the hundreds...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Migrant Claims He Was Paid $200 to Recruit Others for ‘Perla’ in Martha’s Vineyard Stunt

A migrant claims to have been paid $200 cash by a mysterious woman called “Perla” to recruit people from a Texas migrant resource center to board a plane to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday.Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claimed responsibility for two flights that saw around 50 undocumented migrants transported to the upscale Massachusetts island as part of what the Republican official called “a relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” It follows similar schemes created by fellow conservative governors in Texas and Arizona to move migrants to Democrat-controlled areas in the North in protest of the Biden administration’s border...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Own it! Wealthy Martha's Vineyard locals now face pressure to welcome newly arrived Venezuelan migrants into their homes after displaying lawn signs saying 'we stand with immigrants... all are welcome here'

Conservatives have joked that Martha's Vineyard residents will be tearing down woke yard signs proclaiming that refugees and migrants are welcome after Ron DeSantis flew 50 of them to the wealthy island. Right-wing commenters believe many residents of the ritzy enclave will be tearing down the popular signs for fear...
IMMIGRATION
Miami Herald

