fox5atlanta.com
Parent caught with gun, drugs at South Fulton park, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police say they arrested a parent found with a firearm and drugs close to where children were playing at a local park. Officials with the South Fulton Police Department say the arrest happened while park rangers were patrolling Welcome All Park Saturday. According to...
WBBJ
Dyersburg man arrested after hours-long barricade Friday
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is in custody after an hours-long barricade situation on Friday night. According to the Dyersburg Police Department, 38-year-old Steven Thurmond is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated domestic assault, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and introducing contraband into a penal institution.
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
thunderboltradio.com
Early Monday Morning Fire Destroys Union City Residence
Multiple fire departments responded to an early morning residential fire in Union City. Fire Chief Karl Ullrich said firefighters were called to 1406 Sherwood Drive around 3:30 this morning. When arriving at the scene, firefighters found the home fully involved. The departments of Rives and South Fulton responded as automatic...
Dyersburg man arrested for assault after barricade
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars and facing charges after a barricade situation in Dyersburg Friday night. Dyersburg Police said Steven Thurmond, 38, started barricading himself inside his home on Harrell Avenue around 8:44 p.m. after his 58-year-old mother reported that he assaulted her and officers attempted to make contact. Police said Thurmond also […]
thunderboltradio.com
Motorists Could See Delays on Union City Highway in Fulton County
Motorists traveling on the Union City Highway in Fulton County will see some delays due to milling and paving. Kentucky Transportation officials say the work is taking place from the Union City Highway/Middle Road intersection, going north into Hickman at the Seventh Street intersection. The work area has a distance...
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
KATV
2 teens arrested in deadly shooting incident that ended with 1 person murdered
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two Blytheville teens have been arrested in a deadly shooting incident that left one man dead and one woman injured. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News, Blytheville police arrested a student on the campus of Blytheville High School student on Wednesday. According to...
WBBJ
District responds after video surfaces of Trenton principal using racial slur
JACKSON, Tenn. — One middle school principal is under fire for using a racial slur while speaking to students. It was the end of a school week and beginning of the day. Friday morning, September 16, the principal of Trenton Rosenwald Middle School was addressing recent behavior in the school.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
WTVQ
Community gathered to watch Graves County Courthouse get demolished
MAYFIELD, Ky. (CNN NEWSOURCE) — It’s been nearly a year since a devastating tornado hit Mayfield, Kentucky, killing eight people working inside a candle factory that night. Homes and other buildings around town were also destroyed and the city is still cleaning up, demolishing buildings that can’t be...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
WKYT 27
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. central time and September 20 at 8 a.m. central time. James...
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
WBBJ
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard
JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
thunderboltradio.com
Guns Stolen During Union City Home Burglary
Three guns were reported as stolen during a home burglary in Union City. Police reports said officers were called to Taylor Street, where they spoke with 26 year old Tyrisha Mayes. Reports said Ms. Mayes returned home from a two day stay in Paducah, to find someone had been inside...
WBBJ
Local residents share their concerns with city leaders
EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church hosts a community meeting to address concerns and issues for district four in the hub city. A community meeting was held Monday night at the Macedonia Baptist church. Many city leaders were in attendance, including mayor Scott Conger. Members of the community...
fox5atlanta.com
South Fulton warehouse fire remains under investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Days after fierce flames and explosions destroyed a South Fulton warehouse, investigators are still trying to figure out the cause of the fire. On Friday, Chantel Powell and her son took in the sight of what is left of her business. "We've lost everything that we...
wdrb.com
Parole hearing begins Monday for Michael Carneal 25 years after Kentucky school shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 25 years after a school shooting in Kentucky that killed three students, Michael Carneal is up for parole this week. It happened Dec. 1, 1997, at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky. He was 14 years old when he opened fire on a prayer circle before classes began on the Monday morning after Thanksgiving break. Three girls were killed: Nicole Hadley, 14, Jessica James, 17, and Kayce Steger 15. Five others were injured.
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
