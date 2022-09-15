Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Man arrested after theft in East Cocalico Township
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested for theft and other charges after an incident on Sept. 14 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Ramos of Reading after Ramos entered an unlocked vehicle that was parked in the victim’s driveway and took a cellphone, wallet, and other items at around 12:30 a.m.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to attend Renaissance Faire
(WHTM) – Riley Williams, the Cumberland County woman accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the January 6 riot, has been approved to attend the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire for a second time despite being under house arrest. According to Williams’s attorney, she will be allowed to attend this...
abc27.com
Jewelry, vehicles, and more at drug task force auction
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force is hosting its public auction on Oct. 15 at the Lancaster County Park Building, at 950 Eshelman Mill Road, starting at 9 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m., jewelry bids will begin at 9:30 a.m., and vehicle bidding...
abc27.com
LIST: Pumpkin patches around the Midstate
(WHTM) — One of the most fun things to do when the fall season arrives, is carving a pumpkin. But before you do that, you need to get your pumpkin first. The Midstate has plenty of options for pumpkin patches. abc27 has compiled a list of pumpkin patches that can get you into the autumn spirit!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc27.com
Nittany Nation Gameday: Auburn Preview
Get set for kickoff between Penn State and Auburn with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week Anderley Penwell and Ryan Risky preview this Big Ten-SEC showdown. Andrew Clay goes one-on-one with Rex Castillo as preview the Tigers.
Comments / 0