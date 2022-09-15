ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fryeburg, ME

Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery Outside Dunkin’

I'm sure this must be a terrifying ordeal. Imagine, if you will, that you're an employee(or owner) of a business and you're leaving with that day's cash deposits(or those from the night before) when suddenly you're held up by someone(or more than one) at gunpoint, threatened, scared to death until you give them what they're after.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

