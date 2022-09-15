ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FedEx Cutbacks Could Boost Amazon Fulfillment, Seller Initiatives

Amazon’s logistics and other efforts are reportedly contributing to FedEx’s declining package volume and lower-than-expected revenue reported for the most recent quarter. With its investments in logistics, discounted shipping rates, free shipping software and other benefits for sellers, Amazon is taking package volume away from competitors like FedEx, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a J.P. Morgan note to clients.
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App

Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales

For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage

T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty

Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT

Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery

On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project

The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One

Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops

Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page

Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
