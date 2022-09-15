Read full article on original website
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t buying Zuckerberg’s $10 billion Metaverse: ‘I’m trying to figure out what it means’
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel isn’t exactly wowed by rival Mark Zuckerberg’s big metaverse vision. In fact, like many pundits and tech fans, he’s not completely sure of its purpose. Asked at Code Conference on Wednesday about the Facebook founder and CEO’s metaverse vision, Spiegel dryly quipped that...
Barclays US, Priceline Launch Card That Earns Points on Redeemed Points
Aiming to help customers earn and use rewards more quickly, co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner Barclays US Consumer Bank and online travel firm Priceline have introduced a feature that allows cardmembers to earn points even when redeeming points. With this new PricePoints features, Priceline VIP Rewards Visa...
Samsung's US customer data hacked: Here's what info was taken
Samsung's U.S. data servers were hacked in late July, but Samsung didn't inform affected customers until September.
Amazon Buys Shipping Software Veeqo, Adds Fulfillment Dashboard, Seller Analytics
Amazon has announced Thursday (Sept. 15) a number of new features at its annual Accelerate seller conference, including better ways for sellers to fulfill orders, build data and analyze their businesses. One of the features is the acquisition of multichannel shipping software Veeqo, which will simplify eCommerce. Veeqo helps sellers...
FedEx Cutbacks Could Boost Amazon Fulfillment, Seller Initiatives
Amazon’s logistics and other efforts are reportedly contributing to FedEx’s declining package volume and lower-than-expected revenue reported for the most recent quarter. With its investments in logistics, discounted shipping rates, free shipping software and other benefits for sellers, Amazon is taking package volume away from competitors like FedEx, Yahoo Finance reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a J.P. Morgan note to clients.
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App
Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales
For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
Engadget
T-Mobile says subscribers will be able to connect to Starlink's second-gen satellites for coverage
T-Mobile and SpaceX have announced a new technology alliance they're calling "Coverage and Above and Beyond" that aims to end mobile deadzones. In an event at SpaceX's Starbase facility, the companies have revealed that they're working on integrating a slice of T-Mobile's mid-band 5G spectrum into the second-gen Starlink satellites launching next year. It's like putting a cellular tower in the sky, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert said during the event. He also said that they're envisioning a future wherein if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone — even if it's the middle of the ocean. No more getting worried that you won't be able to get in touch with first responders or friends and family while driving or hiking in places where there's typically no coverage.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
36% of Consumers Say Instant Disbursements Boost Loyalty
Instant disbursements whether from government or private entities are increasingly popular with consumers when offered and have a major impact on consumer perceptions of senders. For the Disbursements Satisfaction Report 2022, a PYMNTS and Ingo Money collaboration, we surveyed over 3,600 U.S. consumers about their payout preferences, finding that the...
komando.com
Roomba vs. your privacy, new Android malware, cut your streaming bill
Check your Android for these apps and delete them ASAP. Plus, now that streaming prices are up, here’s how to reduce your bills. Also, Roomba collects your data, great uses for an iPad, an easy way to sign documents and tech trivia you don’t want to miss out on.
BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT
Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery
On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Zenni Optical’s Secret to Moving More Prescription Eyeglass Orders Online
If you just scanned headlines or social media posts, it’d be easy to think that the digital transformation was halfway done shifting our entire lives online. But truth be told, many verticals and industries have barely scratched the surface, leaving plenty more to be done to modernize legacy processes and complete the digital shift.
Payments Platform Facepay Debuts Guaranteed Text-to-Pay for Auto Repair Shops
Facepay has rolled out guaranteed text-to-pay to help out with credit card chargebacks for auto shops, a press release said. This will see service advisors sending text or email to customers to notify of balance due, tender payments and releasing vehicles as soon as possible. This will make sure that “every payment made is paid” with balance due payments sent by service advisors, with the simplicity made possible by the shift to a direct banking platform.
Today in B2B Payments: B2Bs Book Triple Play of Fund Raisings in Tight Market
Today in B2B payments, Axle Payments, GETIDA and Candis announce they’ve raised funds to scale their B2B solutions. Plus, BigCommerce brings cryptocurrency payment solutions to clients in select countries. Freight and logistics financial enablement platform Axle Payments is rebranding itself as Denim following the close of a $126 million...
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page
Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
