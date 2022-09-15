Read full article on original website
Related
milwaukeerecord.com
Milwaukee Record Recommended: September 19-25, 2022
Our fat-free, dolphin-safe Milwaukee events calendar is chock-full of things to do, but only a handful of events are worthy of the lofty honor of “Record Recommended” (patent pending). Here are our recommendations for September 19-25, 2022. WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21. Remember the NEWaukee Night Market? The big art...
milwaukeerecord.com
26 pictures (and 1 video) of Bay View Bash 2022
After 8,000 years away, Milwaukee’s beloved Bay View Bash made its glorious return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. The neighborhood was alive. The food was delicious. The weather was glorious. The music was incredible. It was the perfect way to end the summer. Milwaukee Record was at...
Comments / 0