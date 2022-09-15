Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan Spotted With Lakers And Celtics Governors Jeanie Buss, Emilia Falazzari, And Wys Grousbeck During Cincoro Gold Launch: "Lakers And Celtics Can Get Along."
After his retirement, Michael Jordan has been part of many different business ventures. He is the current governor of the Charlotte Hornets and also founded the tequila brand Cincoro. Michael Jordan's Cincoro tequila brand is generally highly regarded. An alcohol expert previously offered positive comments about Michael Jordan's tequila, saying...
hypebeast.com
GOAT and Division Street to Auction Off 400 Pairs of the Air Jordan 8 "Oregon" PEs
Jordan Brand tends to show love to the several colleges that it sponsors, but one can argue that in terms of volume of exclusive colorways, its hometown University of Oregon gets geared up the most. The home of the Ducks has been treated with several player exclusives that include models such as the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 7 and more, and this season, Tinker Hatfield has worked with the Eugene-based institution to bring to life a duo of Air Jordan 8 “Oregon” iterations.
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
Steph Curry’s $1 Billion Deal With Under Armour Could Include a Signature Sneaker
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is reportedly on the verge of locking down one of the most lucrative apparel contracts in NBA history. In a recent Rolling Stone interview, the four-time NBA champion revealed that he’s in the final stages of inking a lifetime agreement deal with Under Armour, a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. This will serve as an extension of his current $20 million annual deal with the athleisure brand, initially slated to wrap in 2024. Under the new endorsement partnership, the 34-year-old athlete will also receive his own subsidiary brand, parallel to Nike’s revolutionary deals...
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus just friends despite rumored date
Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan are just friends, according to a new report. Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that the duo’s recent outing was nothing more than a casual get-together. The clarification comes after Pipen, 48, and Marcus, 31, sparked romance rumors during what appeared to be a double date at Zuma in Miami on Sunday. Pippen kept things casual for the friendly meetup in a pair of distressed denim shorts, a gray bodysuit and a Godard backpack, while Marcus opted for a laid back all-black ensemble. Eyewitnesses told the outlet that the two did not show any PDA and that...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Cardinal" Release Date Updated: Official Photos
The early 90s were a good time for Jordan Brand as Michael Jordan was winning championships with the Chicago Bulls which in turn led to more sneaker sales. One shoe that benefitted greatly from this trend was the Air Jordan 7 which came out all the way back in 1992. This is a shoe that is underrated at times, although fans who grew up during that time surely love it for its streamlined aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Up Close with Jayson Tatum's Ford Mustang Air Jordan 14 PE
As one of the biggest stars on Jordan Brand’s roster, Jayson Tatum is no stranger to special Air Jordan PEs. Last season, the Boston Celtics forward was spotted in everything from a Melody Ehsani-designed Air Jordan 36 Low to the Air Jordan 36 “Taco Jay,” but one of his most memorable sneaker moments occurred before Game 2 of the Celtics’ first-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets when he sported an Air Jordan 14 inspired by his unique Ford Mustang during the pre-game tunnel walk. Now, photographer Ric Mestre has provided an up-close look at Tatum’s PE, showing off its luxurious details.
Amidst Last Dance Feud, Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife Was Spotted On A 'Double Date' With Michael Jordan's Son
The (one-sided) feud between Chicago Bulls legends Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan has been well-documented by this point. Through the memoir that he released last year, Pippen didn’t mince words when discussing his displeasure with ESPN’s backlash-inducing docuseries The Last Dance and more. The drama between the two has mostly settled down as of late, though there’s been a new development that may or may not draw a response from Pippen. Apparently, the former player’s ex-wife was spotted with Jordan’s son – during what appeared to be a “double date.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Reportedly Has A Release Date: Details
Michael Jordan won his first NBA title back in 1991. During that time, Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 6. Since that time, the AJ6 has become one of the most popular Jumpman silhouettes, and it is even a top 5 Jordan in the eyes of many. With that in mind, Jumpman has made the solid business decision to continue dropping some new offerings. 2023 is on the horizon, and all throughout next year, fans should expect some truly dope offerings.
sneakernews.com
The “Triple Black” Air Jordan 1 Mid Returns September 27th
Since joining the brand’s lineup of products, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has favored experimental styles. Over the years, however, the off-shoot of Michael Jordan’s original signature sneaker has captivated savvy and casual consumers alike for its subtler and heritage-inspired colorways, with a “Triple Black” take belonging to the former category.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Posts Wholesome Picture With Daughter Zhuri On Instagram: "My Princess!!"
It's not a secret that LeBron James is a devoted father, always trying to make his kids happy and celebrating them on every field. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has reasons to be proud of his kids, as Bronny and Bryce are looking like solid candidates to become NBA players in the future.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7
Following rumors that surfaced last year, we now have an official look at the Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7. Continuing Jordan Brand‘s collaborative relationship with Marcus Jordan’s retailer Trophy Room, the Holiday 2022 release celebrates the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Expressing a mix of “Obsidian/Dark Obsidian/True Red/Metallic Gold,”...
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
Noella is the assistant editor for Apartment Therapy's News and Culture section. You can find her words in Scalawag Magazine, Healthline, them, Uproxx, Harper's Bazaar, Teen Vogue. In her free time, she enjoys roller skating and listening to Solange. Follow. published Yesterday. LeBron James is well known as an NBA...
Rendering of Cleveland Cavaliers “Land” jersey shows just how terrible it will be
The Cleveland Cavaliers finally took an “L” this offseason if these City jerseys are correct. The Cleveland Cavaliers have won the offseason. That’s not even a doubt. They had a great-looking draft on paper, they signed the key free agent they needed and wanted in Ricky Rubio, and then they went out and got Donovan Mitchell for next to nothing.
Russell Westbrook’s Brentwood Estate Just Hit the Market for $30 Million—Here’s a Look Inside
Russell Westbrook is on the move, and his Brentwood home is for the taking. The point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers just put his 13,425-square-foot estate on the market causing many fans to question his fate with the team. His six-bedroom, eight-bathroom mansion is set on roughly half an acre and was built in 2018, the same year in which he acquired it. Although, that didn’t stop the nine-time All-Star from adding a number of custom touches. To be honest, we wouldn’t expect anything less considering Westbrook is known for curating his own eye-catching fits. Along with designer finishes, it...
Michael Jordan's '98 finals jersey sells for $10.1 million at auction
Michael Jordan's jersey from the 1998 NBA finals smashed records when it sold for $10.1 million at auction Thursday.
Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October
For a while now Marcus Jordan‘s Trophy Room sneaker boutique has been known to release some exclusive versions of popular retro Air Jordans, and while the shop has gotten much backlash for backdooring their exclusive releases, that’s not keeping them from continuing to remix the grails that we hold near and dear to our hearts. […] The post Backdoor 7’s?: Air Jordan 7 Gets Trophy Room Remix Treatment, Set To Drop In October appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Report: Guardians pitcher dumped by agency after breaking his own hand
Zach Plesac's latest self-inflicted injury landed him on the shelf amidst the Cleveland Guardians' playoff push. And it also cost him his representation. Creative Artists Agency (CAA), one of the premier agencies connected to the sports world, has terminated its relationship with the Guardians right-hander, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
