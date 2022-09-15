Read full article on original website
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
Cross Border Payments Firm Payall Nets $10M for Expansion
Cross-border bank processor Payall has closed a $10 million seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), a press release said. Payall has a single shared platform which will fuel compliance automation, risk mitigation and more transparency, the release said. The platform’s services include specialized, inclusive payment orchestration for cross-border payments offered through banks or financial institutions.
Slack Adds Industry-Specific Consulting Partners to its Ecosystem
Slack is expanding its global consulting partner ecosystem to include industry-specific consultants who will help companies in their digital transformations. With newly available services and solutions, Slack customers can engage consulting partners of Slack and parent company Salesforce who focus on financial services, manufacturing, communications, retail, media, technology and other industries, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Revolution Will Be Bigger Than Gunpowder Revolution
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki explained what he means by saying that Bitcoin BTC/USD revolution will be bigger than the “gunpowder revolution.”. What Happened: In his Sept. 13 interview with Kitco News, Kiyosaki was asked to elaborate on the statements from his book “The Capital Manifesto” where he said that the Bitcoin revolution will be bigger than the gunpowder revolution that brought down monarchs and aristocrats in the mid-1400s.
ambcrypto.com
Norwegian central bank trusts Ethereum, credit goes to…
In a major announcement, the central bank of Norway, Norges Bank, has said that the source code for its central bank digital currency (CBDC) sandbox is now publicly available. The central bank has trusted Ethereum to build its national digital currency and decided to work with Nahmii, a layer-2 Ethereum scaling protocol for the project. The bank is testing many available technologies for its CBDC project.
Should I Invest in Bitcoin or Other Cryptocurrency?
About 145 million American adults say that they own or have owned cryptocurrency. Statistically, that’s more than half of your co-workers, neighbors and friends. It’s also about the number of Americans who own stocks. Even though it’s not regulated by a government agency, cryptocurrency is becoming mainstream. However,...
Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms
B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
Trust Software Debuts B2B Checkout Platform ‘Market’
Marketing payment FinTech Trust Software has rolled out a new B2B checkout platform for the marketing ecosystem called Market, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release. Trust Software said Market will come with features including immediate payouts, the ability to offer flexible payment terms, streamlined billing and payment-integrated loyalty...
Adyen to Become First FinTech Platform to Add Block’s Cash App
Financial technology platform Adyen has partnered with Block’s mobile payment method Cash App to become the first such platform to offer Cash App outside of the Block ecosystem. With this partnership, businesses working with Adyen will be able to begin accessing Cash App Pay as an integrated payment method...
NCR’s Corporate Cleave Leverages ATMs to Boost Self-Service, Digital Banking
For NCR Corp., the goal is to capitalize on the continued shift to digital banking. Underpinning its newly-announced split into two independent companies, we see some other shifts taking root: A shift from roots as a hardware-centric vendor towards software and a shift from manufacturing to an asset-lite model. As...
Shyft Raises $16M, Taps Randal Meske as Next CEO
Global moving industry marketplace Shyft has closed a $16 million Series B funding round, with the startup also naming business veteran Randal Meske as its new CEO. New investors included Munich RE Ventures and OurCrowd, with the round also seeing participation from existing investors, Inovia Capital and Blumberg Capital, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 15). The fresh capital will be used to expand its solutions and increase value to customers across the top global markets and demographics for relocation and moving.
Paysend Launches New Instant Payment Service
UK-based FinTech Paysend Thursday (Sept. 15) announced in a press release the launch of Instant Account Payments which allow consumers and businesses to send instant cross-border payments between accounts up to a value of $100,000 to just $1 per payment. Paysend users can now send payments using the firm’s global...
Proactive Dispute Policies Put Merchants, Consumers on Same Page
Transaction disputes, by their very nature, are reactive problems for merchants. They don’t exist until a cardholder is dissatisfied or confused about a transaction, setting off a chain reaction of events. The cardholder first contacts the credit card issuer with a complaint, then a provisional credit is shared with them before an investigation, commonly referred to as dispute representment, begins to determine liability.
What the Ethereum Merge Didn’t Do
The new, greener, and eventually far faster Ethereum 2.0 is here. At 2:43 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 15), the second-largest crypto blockchain, and arguably the most important, switched to a vastly more energy-efficient and scalable system of securing, validating and adding transactions called “proof-of-stake” or PoS. Seven years...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
Digital Experience Firm Adobe to Buy Design Platform Figma for $20B
Digital experience company Adobe is to buy collaborative design platform Figma for about $20 billion in cash and stock. The acquisition will boost makers’ creativity and productivity by adding Figma’s multiplayer workflows, design systems and developer ecosystem to Adobe’s range of tools and platforms that includes Photoshop, PDF and Adobe Experience Cloud, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
