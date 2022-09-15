Read full article on original website
Related
Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency & Latest Key Executive Changes In Marijuana Space
Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency. Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting a new director after Andrew Brisbo, who resigned after serving in that position since the launch of the state's commercial and recreational market in 2019. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that it had named Brian Hanna the acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported MLive.
Is Cannabis Legalization Associated With Declining Obesity Rates? Here's What One Study Found
According to data published in the journal Health Economics, US states with legal marijuana sales "may experience a decrease in state-level obesity rates." A NORML report showed that researchers affiliated with North Dakota State University “compared obesity rates in Washington state following legalization to those of a synthetic control state."
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon
Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Tesla Sued To Hold Elon Musk 'Accountable' For 'Misleading And Deceptive Statements' On Autopilot, FSD
A California-based Tesla Inc TSLA owner has sued the electric carmaker, saying that the company and its CEO Elon Musk are "deceptively and misleadingly" marketing the Autopilot and "Full Self-Driving" software. Tesla owner Briggs Matsko has said that he paid a $5,000 premium for his 2018 Tesla Model X to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benzinga
Multi-Billion Dollar Combined Cycle Natural Gas Power Station with Carbon Capture Announced in West Virginia by Competitive Power Ventures
Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced that it has selected West Virginia for a ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage. Following permitting and construction, the project will go into operation later this decade. The project was made possible by the advancement of the recently passed federal legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that expanded the 45Q federal tax credit for carbon capture.
Benzinga
WPEC West Palm Beach to Host Florida Gubernatorial Debate Between DeSantis and Crist on October 12
WPEC, Sinclair Broadcast Group's West Palm Beach television station, today announced it will host a Gubernatorial debate on October 12. Incumbent Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running for a second term, and Democratic nominee Charlie Crist will participate in the first televised debate between the two candidates. The debate...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
83K+
Followers
166K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0