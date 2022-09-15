ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency & Latest Key Executive Changes In Marijuana Space

Former Crime Analyst To Lead Michigan Cannabis Agency. Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency is getting a new director after Andrew Brisbo, who resigned after serving in that position since the launch of the state's commercial and recreational market in 2019. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that it had named Brian Hanna the acting director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency reported MLive.
Cannabis Reg. Update: Marijuana Legalization In Oklahoma & News From Arkansas, Wisconsin And Oregon

Arkansas Poll Shows Growing Majority Support For Marijuana Legalization Ballot Initiative As Top Republicans Urge ‘No’ Vote. Despite Arkansas’s governor and conservative officials' attempt to convince voters to say 'NO' to the cannabis legalization initiative that will appear on the November ballot, a new survey found that "59 percent of likely voters in Arkansas are in favor of the ballot measure, with just 29 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided."
Multi-Billion Dollar Combined Cycle Natural Gas Power Station with Carbon Capture Announced in West Virginia by Competitive Power Ventures

Competitive Power Ventures (CPV) today announced that it has selected West Virginia for a ~1,800 MW combined-cycle natural gas power station utilizing carbon capture and storage. Following permitting and construction, the project will go into operation later this decade. The project was made possible by the advancement of the recently passed federal legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, that expanded the 45Q federal tax credit for carbon capture.
