An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana judge turned down on Thursday a request to block enforcement of the state’s abortion ban just hours after it took effect. The ruling came in a lawsuit filed by abortion clinic operators who argue that the state constitution protects access to the procedure. Special Judge Kelsey Hanlon didn’t give any explanation for her decision with the order denying a temporary injunction sought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, which is representing the clinics, but cited a court hearing set for Monday on the lawsuit. The ACLU said in a court filing that allowing the law to take effect would “prohibit the overwhelming majority of abortions in Indiana and, as such, will have a devastating and irreparable impact on the plaintiffs and, more importantly, their patients and clients.” The lawsuit argues that the ban violates the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.
A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, stating it violates the state's constitution.
A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
A Minnesota GOP candidate for governor is backtracking on abortion as election day approaches. Scott Jensen told MPR News in March that he would "try to ban abortion" but now says its a state right. The shift comes as Republicans grapple with the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its...
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan’s previous ruling that Minnesota’s restrictions were unconstitutional. Earlier in July, Gilligan threw out a series of laws enacted over the years, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a requirement that both parents be notified before a minor can get an abortion, and a rule that only physicians can perform abortions. His ruling reinforced Minnesota’s status as an island of legal abortion in the Upper Midwest following the U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which legalized abortion nationwide. In deciding not to appeal, Ellison, a Democrat who supports abortion rights, said his office had met its obligation to defend the statutory restrictions. He said the state had already spent enough time and money on the case and was unlikely to win an appeal.
Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
An initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri will remain on the ballot after a panel of judges on the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals affirmed that the steps Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft took to certify the petition were proper. A three-judge panel heard arguments Monday afternoon in Kansas City and ruled […] The post Appeals court leaves marijuana on Missouri ballot. Supreme Court refuses to take case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
An empty room at a women’s health clinic in McAllen, Texas, April 29, 2022. (Callaghan O'Hare/The New York Times) Tennessee, Idaho and Texas are poised to enact so-called trigger laws Thursday, placing new restrictions on access to abortion for millions of women and in some cases adding punishments for doctors who perform the procedures.
Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe in June, abortion has become prohibited starting at conception, with limited exceptions, in a dozen states.
Here’s what we know about the nation’s latest abortion laws.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Legislature passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions Tuesday, approving a bill that several members of the Republican supermajority said they hope will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. “It is going to shut down that abortion clinic, of that I feel certain,” Republican Sen. Robert Karnes said on the Senate floor, amid shouts from protesters standing outside the chamber doors. “I believe it’s going to save a lot of babies.” Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician. Rape and incest victims would have to report the assault within 48 hours of getting an abortion, and a patient must present a copy of a police report or notarized letter to a physician before the procedure can be performed.
BISMARCK, N.D. -- The North Dakota attorney general's office asked a judge Thursday to lift his stay on a trigger law banning abortion, arguing he failed to make the state's lone abortion clinic show a likelihood of winning its challenge of the law.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick last month granted the request for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit brought by the Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo.State lawyers argue the judge made no "findings towards the substantial probability of succeeding on the merits," which is a factor needed to evaluate motions for preliminary injunctions.The ban was set to take effect last month. The clinic already moved its services a short distance to neighboring Moorhead, Minnesota, where abortion remains legal, even as it seeks to block the North Dakota law.Romanick said he was not ruling on the probability of the clinic winning the lawsuit, rather that more time was needed to make a proper judgment.
The Court of Appeals of Indiana has reversed a decision against four former Celadon executives being sued by TA Dispatch LLC, which must now refile its case in Delaware. In March 2021, TA Dispatch sued four former Celadon Group executives, including CEO Paul Svindland, after a 2019 agreement to purchase assets from Celadon fell apart. Indianapolis-headquartered Celadon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December 2019.
A Supreme Court case challenging the bump stock ban has been rescheduled for consideration 20 times. The Biden administration has urged the high court not to hear the challenge to the Trump-era ban. Gun rights groups fear the ban could open the door to other gun regulations.
WASHINGTON D.C. — In a press release from September 14, U.S. House of Representatives Congressman Blake Moore (Rep.) from Utah’s first district announced his introduction of the “Pharmacist Conscience Protection […]
In a post-Roe world, state legislatures have the power to protect reproductive rights
In the weeks following the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, cruel and heartbreaking stories have dominated the headlines. From women who have experienced a miscarriage and could not get timely treatment, to a 10-year-old rape victim who had to flee her state to receive life-saving medical attention, to countless others who can no longer make fundamental decisions about their health care.
A group of House GOP members has introduced legislation that would give pharmacists the power to refuse to provide abortion-inducing drugs, undermining recent guidance from the Biden administration warning that pharmacists who do not provide the medications could face legal and financial penalties. The Pharmacist Conscience Protection Act, introduced by...
