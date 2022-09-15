Read full article on original website
Related
Instant Payments, Stablecoins Sit Atop Treasury Dept’s Innovation Agenda
After six months of work, the U.S. Treasury Department has released a trio of reports on cryptocurrency policy, and instant payments are high on the agenda. In the first of them, “The Future of Money and Payments,” the government looked at both the current state of payments and recent innovations, most notably real-time payments tools like the Federal Reserve’s forthcoming FedNow system and The Clearing House’s RTP network, as well as potential innovations that cryptocurrency stablecoins could bring.
Singapore Updates ITM, Sets Stage to Further Shape Financial Services
Singapore is setting the stage to further transform the financial services industry and is rolling out a new three-year plan that outlines growth strategies to continue the country’s development as a leading international financial center in Asia. The Financial Services Industry Transformation Map 2025 (ITM) introduced by the Monetary...
OTT Pay Brings Cross-Border Transaction Processing to US
Canadian payment service provider OTT Pay is bringing its cross-border transaction processing solutions to the U.S. to more efficiently serve global eCommerce companies. OTT Pay’s subsidiary company OTT Pay USA is partnering with global payment leaders to offer eCommerce merchants worldwide payment collection and settlement solutions that can help them save on cross-border transaction costs, according to a press release on Friday (Sept. 16).
London Open Banking Startup TrueLayer Cuts 10% of Staff
Citing formidable market conditions, London open banking startup TrueLayer — valued at $1 billion last year — is laying off 10% of its staff of approximately 443 employees. “We are now operating in a very different context and more challenging market conditions. TrueLayer, while being in a position...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
Today in B2B Payments: Developers Provide Crypto, Receipt Management Tools
Today in B2B payments, CryptoPayments launches new solutions to help make and receive payments in cryptocurrency, while Botkeeper partners with Expensify to streamline monthly receipt management. Plus, Ratio secures $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform. Estonia-based cryptocurrency-fiat gateway CryptoPayments has launched new solutions...
Indian FinTech Zaggle Launches AP, Credit Card Payments Platform
Indian FinTech company Zaggle has reportedly launched a product called Zoyer that brings accounts payable (AP) and credit card payments together on a single platform. The platform simplifies and automates B2B payments for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises, streamlining B2B payables and enabling effective management of operating cash flows and business performance, IBS Intelligence reported Thursday (Sept. 15).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurants Now Seek to Balance Full-Service Flourishes, Digital Ease
As quick-service restaurants (QSRs) rush to automate, their full-service restaurant (FSR) counterparts are forced to take a more nuanced view of innovation. While labor challenges demand some adoption of new technologies to make them run more efficiently, these restaurants are called upon to find the balance between these technologies and the level of service their dine-in customers expect.
Report: SEC Accounting Guidance Creates Hurdle for Banks’ Crypto Plans
Despite demand from an increasing number of their clients for cryptocurrency products and services, many banks are reportedly holding back on offering them because accounting guidance from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) makes it unprofitable to do so. The March 31 accounting guidance from the SEC requires that...
NCR Splitting Into 2 Distinct Companies
Bank, retail and restaurant enterprise technology provider NCR is splitting into two distinct publicly traded companies, with one focused exclusively on ATMs and the other targeting online commerce. The NCR Board of Directors unanimously approved the plan, which will be “structured in a tax-free manner” and is anticipated to take...
US FinTech WayaPay Launches Digital Bank, Transfer App Aimed at African Immigrants
WayaPay, which describes itself as a Kenyan FinTech based in the United States, says it has launched its full-service digital bank and money-transfer app tailored to the needs of immigrants from Africa. Kenya’s ambassador to the United States, Lazarus Amayo, joined in the launch festivities on Sept. 16 in Washington,...
Report: FinTech CRED to Invest in P2P Lending Platform LiquiLoans
Credit card bill payment platform CRED is reportedly planning to invest $10 million in peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platform LiquiLoans. With the investment, CRED would acquire a minority stake, LiquiLoans would be valued at $200 million and the two companies would form a strategic alliance, expanding upon their existing relationship, Inc42 reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing a statement from CRED.
Tech Investments Usher In Post-Oil Future in Emerging Markets
As the world seeks to wean itself off fossil fuels, several oil-dependent countries in emerging markets are using technology and the digital economy to drive the transition to a post-oil future. And it’s not just that high-tech industries can themselves be important contributors to an economy, but the right application...
Publishing Class-Action Cases Spells Trouble Ahead for Google in UK, EU
U.K. newspapers have this week been reporting that the law firm Humphries Kerstetter is planning to bring a class action case against Google in the next month, with a similar lawsuit being filed in parallel by lawyers in the EU. The allegations against Google will be familiar to followers of...
UK FCA: FTX Not Recognized to Conduct Business in Region
Britain’s top financial regulator is alerting consumers that Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX is operating in the U.K. without proper authorization. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the Bahamas-based exchange seemed to be offering products and services in the U.K. without having filed with the regulator or received authorization, according to a statement issued by the watchdog.
Treasury Crypto Reports Long on Detail, Short on Urgency
Anyone expecting the blueprints for legislation to regulate cryptocurrencies from the three reports the Treasury Department released Friday (Sept. 16) will be sorely disappointed. While extensive, the reports produced in line with President Biden’s March 10 executive order on cryptocurrencies and digital assets don’t provide many specific recommendations or policy...
Indian Commerce Platform DotPe Raises $58M to Add Financial Services
Indian offline-to-online commerce platform DotPe has reportedly raised $58 million in a Series B round and said it plans to add B2B financial services to its offerings. The company also said it plans to use the new investment to triple the number of merchants using the platform over the next two or three years, after that number tripled over the previous three years, Money Control reported Monday (Sept. 19).
Today in Crypto: Coinbase Could Earn $1.2B From Higher Interest, Analyst Says
Celsius, the cryptocurrency lender that filed in July to reorganize under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code, on September 16 asked a court for permission to conduct business-as-usual sales of its stablecoins. A proposed order the company filed with U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York stated, in part that the court would be: “permitting the Debtors to continue to sell stablecoin consistent with past practice and in the ordinary course of the Debtors’ business.”
Today in B2B Payments: 3 FinTechs Launch New Tools
Today in B2B payments, Flexbase adds B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) to its super app for businesses, Kyriba introduces an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cash-management tool and Zaggle launches a product that streamlines B2B payments and manages cash flow. Plus, DotPe has raised $58 million to add B2B financial services...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0