ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man convicted in killing of ex-Texas Tech basketball star

DALLAS (AP) — A jury convicted a 25-year-old man of capital murder Friday in the killing of former Texas Tech basketball star Andre Emmett, who had brief stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and New Jersey Nets after college. The Dallas County jury deliberated about four hours before finding Larry...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Terrell Street with an Arrest

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 3:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3400 block of Terrell Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found Adrian Cole, 50, within the front doorway with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and Cole died at the scene. Further investigation determined De Jairron Cooper, 22, shot and killed Cole.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Arrest Made in Homicide on Preston Oaks Road

On September 16, 2022, at approximately 12:16 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5800 block of Preston Oaks Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found Derrick Thomas, 26, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
fox4news.com

Dallas police identify suspect wanted for double homicide

DALLAS - Police need help finding the suspect in last weekend’s double murder at a Dallas strip mall. Houston Littles IV was seen on security video shooting two people several times Saturday in the shopping center parking lot near Park Lane and Greenville Avenue. The 39-year-old suspect then took...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

18-year-old arrested in Garland shooting that led to school lockdowns

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Garland police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting on Thursday that left one injured and caused several schools to go into lockdown.Edgar Francisco Solis Torres, 18, was arrested on Sept. 15, 2022 after he allegedly shot a young man. He was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His bond has not been set.Police did not release any identifying information about the victim, but said he was a student at South Garland High School. He remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition.Solis Torres did not attend South Garland High School, and police have not said what may have led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Emmett
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Arrested in Connection to a Threat at Everman High School Homecoming Football Game, Police Say

Three individuals were arrested Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way to the game with the intent of utilizing a firearm that he had obtained earlier Friday.
EVERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Two Arrested After Threat at Everman HS Football Game: Police

Two individuals were arrested and three were detained Friday after Everman Police received information about a potential imminent threat at the Everman High School Homecoming Game. The Everman Police Department says they received information from a Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Deputy regarding a person who was currently on their way...
EVERMAN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Shooting Outside Garland Sonic Leads to Lockouts at Several Schools

A shooting outside a fast-food restaurant in Garland prompted emergency responses at several Garland schools Thursday afternoon. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known.
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Murder#Basketball Player#Dallas Police#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Police searching for suspect who shot man outside Fort Worth night club

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspect who shot a man outside a Fort Worth night club over the weekend.At approximately 1:36 a.m. Sept. 11, police were sent to a shooting call at the El Duranguense Night Club located at 3709 Mansfield Hwy. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot outside the club. His identity and his current condition have not been released at this time.During their investigation, police learned the shooter was a Hispanic male who fled "in a late 90s model" white Ford Ranger. Officers believe he's in his mid 30s, is around 6 feet tall, and weighs about 220-250 pounds.Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Garland Police Make Arrest in Shooting That Caused School Lockouts

Garland police made an arrest in a shooting at a fast-food business that caused nearby schools to go into lockouts. Garland Police said they were called to a shooting on the 3300 block of Broadway Boulevard at about 3 p.m. where officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. He is stable and in critical condition.
GARLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. MCCAIN, COLLIN BAXTER; W/M; POB: HOUSTON TX; AGE: 34; ADDRESS: ARLINGTON TX; OCCUPATION: SITE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Colleyville

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HEGI, FADL EMAD; W/M; POB: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES; W/M; AGE: 25; ADDRESS: ALLEN TX;...
COLLEYVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy