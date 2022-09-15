Read full article on original website
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
penbaypilot.com
Troop 200 Scout leader joins others in completing Leave No Trace training
“Matthew, Heidi, Ryan and I went to Camp Yawgoog in Rhode Island to take part in Scouting’s ‘Leave No Trace Trainer’ course so we can bring the valuable training course to our local Scouting units and Scouting units districts here in Maine,” said Shelley Connolly, of Pittsfield. “This program allows us to have the opportunity to impart essential ‘Leave No Trace’ principles to educate troop Outdoor Ethic Guides and for Scouts to potentially earn the Outdoor Ethics Awareness Award.”
Red's Eats calls on Maine businesses to donate to lobstermen
WISCASSET, Maine — Jed Miller can be found selling lobsters out of his old red pickup truck on Main Street in Thomaston most weekdays. He told NEWS CENTER Maine business is booming later in the summer, and he normally has people calling ahead to buy lobsters from his truck.
penbaypilot.com
Ann Bixler, obituary
CAMDEN — Ann Blain Bixler died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, just 10 days past her 93rd birthday, in the Courtyard at Quarry Hill with family by her side. There was no long illness, and she had a summer complete with Canadian family visiting after a long Covid delay, a wonderful Bay Chamber concert, and a 93rd birthday party complete with chocolate cake, so she just decided to go out on a high note.
penbaypilot.com
Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Club announces Super Raffle results
CAMDEN — Camden Rotary Club’s annual cash Super Raffle concluded this month, awarding the top prize of $1,500 to a Connecticut resident, $1,000 to the California-based son of Camden residents, and $500 to an entrant from Camden. The raffle raised nearly $17,000 to help finance grants for local...
penbaypilot.com
Sustainability in Business professional development program offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
My Open Apology to Everyone at The Augusta Planet Fitness
Yesterday, I tried out the new "Planet Fitty" here in Augusta. All the young people are abbreviating these days, so that is what I call Planet Fitness. I walked in and was wow'd by the sheer size of this place. It's fairly new and opened this past March, so I...
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18
The weekend is everyone's favorite time, and with it comes the chance to get out and do something, and there is definitely no shortage of events going on this weekend. There are harvest fairs and craft fairs and agricultural fairs. There are car shows, and if you enjoy the Shriners with their little cars and clowns, then you will want to make sure you check out their parade Saturday. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you have a good weekend and share this with your friends and family so they can also find something to do this weekend. Have a great weekend, everybody!
mainebiz.biz
Augusta nonprofit names new leader, honors founder
Bread of Life Ministries, an Augusta-based nonprofit that feeds the hungry and provides safe shelter to those in need, has named Victoria Abbott as its new executive director. The Augusta native is involved in several community organizations. She is president of the Augusta Downtown Alliance, president of the Augusta Rotary Club and an advisor with the Olympia Snowe Women's Leadership Institute.
penbaypilot.com
Camden couple proposes fish ladder plan for Megunticook River, Montgomery Dam rehabilitation
CAMDEN — Tony and Sally Grassi, working with landscape architect Stephen Mohr and engineer Will Gartley, have produced a rehab plan for the Montgomery Dam that incorporates a fish ladder up the Camden Falls. They presented the plan Friday afternoon to a group of residents who care deeply about what the town does at the head of the harbor, where the Megunticoook River flows in the saltwater.
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
penbaypilot.com
Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce hires Eric Belley as new president
The Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce said Sept. 15 that it has hired Eric Belley to be the organization’s new President and CEO. After Tom Peaco departed the position in June, Gordon Page has acted as Interim President and CEO and will help with the opening weeks of Belley’s transition. Belley will begin September 26.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
penbaypilot.com
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new cardiologist
ELLSWORTH — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes Ellen Gallant, MD, to its cardiology practice. Dr. Gallant received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, then completed various residencies and fellowships in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. “. With over 25...
observer-me.com
Pat’s Pizza named 2022 Piscataquis Chamber Business of the Year
DOVER-FOXCROFT — The Piscataquis Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this year’s recipient of the Business of the Year award is Pat’s Pizza of Dover-Foxcroft and Milo. Annually, the Chamber reaches out to all communities within the county via social media, email campaigns and other media...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
WMTW
Gun found in Maine student's backpack
LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday. Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.
