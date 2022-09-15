ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA County teachers to be honored at USC football game

Teachers from six districts in Los Angeles County and two parochial schools will be honored during Saturday evening’s USC football game against Fresno State in connection with January’s national championship game at SoFi Stadium. The College Football Playoff Foundation, the Los Angeles College Football Playoff National Championship Host...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

