I’ve been keeping up with yesterday’s news that the Sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate public corruption out of Metro and the fact that the DA turned down the case is jarring. People are more outraged about why the Sheriff is investigating Metro et.al. instead of the discovery that Metro was steering funds to a nonprofit that one of its board members is affiliated with. Sheila Kuehl is still listed being on the advisory board of Peace over Violence.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO