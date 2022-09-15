Read full article on original website
Related
2urbangirls.com
Woman settles with Kaiser after employee allegedly recorded her undressing
NORWALK, Calif. – A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified...
2urbangirls.com
Solis Defends Kuehl in Face of Corruption Probe; Sheriff Defends Investigation
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis Thursday came to the defense of her colleague, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, dubbing a sheriff’s department political corruption probe into Kuehl a vindictive effort to “defame, harass and discredit” an elected official who has been openly critical of Sheriff Alex Villanueva.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Sheila Kuehl’s ‘Dear Denver’ letter deserves more scrutiny
I think you’re on the right track and if you’re paying attention Sheriff Alex Villanueva is simply following the billions of dollars being siphoned from Metro like precious water during a drought. And like Picasso he is painting a picture of a well devised scheme where elected officials divert taxpayer money to themselves, developers and consultants.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood getting free office space for police department use
Inglewood Councilwoman Dionne Faulk sought larger office space for the police department to use for its community/beat center and commercial real estate firm Upside Crenshaw Holding, LLC answered the call. Upside operates the Crenshaw Imperial Plaza at 2930 W. Imperial Hwy where the property went through extensive upgrades and where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Community response to public corruption is interesting
I’ve been keeping up with yesterday’s news that the Sheriff’s department is continuing to investigate public corruption out of Metro and the fact that the DA turned down the case is jarring. People are more outraged about why the Sheriff is investigating Metro et.al. instead of the discovery that Metro was steering funds to a nonprofit that one of its board members is affiliated with. Sheila Kuehl is still listed being on the advisory board of Peace over Violence.
2urbangirls.com
Mother disputes details surrounding son’s death while in custody
LOS ANGELES – The mother of an inmate who died in 2021 while in custody is suing Los Angeles County and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, alleging the 27-year-old man succumbed to a beating rather than drugs as asserted by deputies. The County Medical Examiner’s office attributes the death to fentanyl...
2urbangirls.com
FAA nominee faces new scrutiny for time at LA County Metro
LA COUNTY – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department continues its investigation into public corruption by serving multiple search warrants across LA County Sept. 14. The Sheriff’s department submitted its initial findings to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Sept. 2021 and were told to “keep investigating”.
2urbangirls.com
Officer involved shooting leaves man dead on Inglewood street
INGLEWOOD – An Inglewood resident contacted 2UrbanGirls with reports of heavy police activity in their area the evening of Sept. 16. A source within Inglewood Police Department reached out to 2UrbanGirls and described the situation as an “officer involved shooting”. “A man attacked IPD and ripped the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
LAPD officers shoot suspect in South LA
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles police officers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding what turned out to be an Airsoft rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street...
2urbangirls.com
Ridley-Thomas co-defendant to plead guilty in bribery case
LOS ANGELES – A former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley- Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, of Los Feliz, is expected...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities evacuate Buena Park farmers market after man commits suicide
BUENA PARK, Calif. – Buena Park police and Orange County Fire Authority firefighters evacuated a farmers market and other businesses around the Buena Park Mall Saturday due to hazardous materials inside a car in which a man committed suicide. Orange County firefighters responded at 9:43 a.m. to the mall...
2urbangirls.com
Another man stabbed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was found suffering from stab wounds to his upper body near the Queen Mary in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday. The stabbing was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Queens Highway South, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Smoke shop employee pleads guilty in man’s killing
LOS ANGELES – A Koreatown smoke shop employee pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder for stabbing a man whom he accused of shoplifting from the business. Vardan Tokmajyan, now 28, is facing a 15-year-to-life state prison term, with sentencing set Oct. 28 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom. A...
2urbangirls.com
Pasadena shooting leaves man injured
PASADENA, Calif. – A man was wounded Saturday in a shooting at Villa Parke in Pasadena. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. at the park at 363 East Villa St., according to the Pasadena Police Department. An officer was at the park conducting a criminal investigation and heard several...
2urbangirls.com
Deputies arrest suspect in murder of man at Metro station
LOS ANGELES – A man who allegedly killed another man in March at the Metro A Line station in the Willowbrook area of the county was in custody Friday. Oscar Ayala, 28, was beaten about 6 p.m. March 13 by a fellow passenger who also got off the A Line, formerly Blue Line, train, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com
Tommy Chong, Son settle suit over marijuana marketing deal
LOS ANGELES – Tommy Chong and the comic’s son have reached a settlement with a licensing company that sued the pair alleging they cut them out of the profits generated from a marketing plan the plaintiffs established to sell marijuana products and accessories. Evergreen Licensing LLC and its...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood offering employees vaccination incentive of $1000 each
The Inglewood city manager’s office is requesting the council set aside $674,000 in America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide one-time vaccination incentives during the Sept. 20 regular city council meeting. Based on the proposed $674,000 figure, they anticipate paying 674 employees which also includes part-time staff.. Inglewood...
2urbangirls.com
Former Kaiser employee ties firing to taking leave for wife’s cancer surgery
LOS ANGELES – A former Kaiser Permanente employee is suing the health care provider, alleging he was wrongfully fired in February for taking time off to be with his wife as she underwent cancer surgery and to assist her during her recovery. Gil Benjamin Walton’s Los Angeles Superior Court...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot and killed near DTLA, two suspects sought
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects. Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.
Comments / 0