Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
The Motley Fool

Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move

Alphabet’s strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours

United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
Motley Fool

3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street

Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Benzinga

So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

A Tesla executive just shared a five-year plan with investors. A discussion on cost-cutting provided a feasible vision for offering an entry-level vehicle that could appeal to more of a mass market. Tesla recently indicated it is considering building a lithium refining facility to help get costs lower. You’re reading...
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price threatens $19.6K as Ray Dalio predicts 30% stocks crash

Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to violate local lows on Sep. 16 as the latest cross-crypto downtrend intensified. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD approaching $19,600 at the time of writing, with buyer support just avoiding a further drop. The level had remained in place as an intraday floor...
