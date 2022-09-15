Read full article on original website
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
The Oracle of Omaha has been a money machine for his shareholders for nearly six decades. When bear markets strike, Warren Buffett knows to go on the offensive. However, there's only one stock Buffett purchased in both the coronavirus-induced bear market in March 2020 and current bear market. You’re reading...
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has sold all of his Domino's Pizza stock, after building the 5% stake only last year
Bill Ackman sold his stake in Domino's Pizza less than 18 months after establishing it. Ackman's Pershing Square owned $800 million of the pizza chain's stock as recently as June 30. The investor's fund has bought and sold stakes in Berkshire Hathaway and Netflix in recent years. Bill Ackman has...
2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month
Income investors, check out these stocks with annual dividend yields over 6%.
Buying These Stock-Split Stocks Would be a Genius Move
Alphabet's strong revenue and profit track record are one reason to like this stock. Tesla recently delivered its best production month ever -- in spite of headwinds.
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth
Amazon's strengths should help it bounce back from near-term headwinds. Berkshire Hathaway has a fantastic management team and offers diversified exposure.
Why UPS Stock Is Falling After Hours
United Parcel Service Inc UPS shares are trading lower in Thursday's after-hours session after FedEx Corp FDX shares fell 15% on the company's preliminary results. FedEx said its fiscal first-quarter results were adversely impacted by global volume softness that accelerated in the final weeks of the quarter. The company now...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Push Higher Ahead of Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
Stocks gained ground Thursday as investors sized up a pair of not-so-bad economic reports ahead of tomorrow's appearance by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at the central bank's annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. This morning, the Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell to a one-month low of 243,000...
3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar 33% to 133%, According to Wall Street
Amazon could deliver solid returns, thanks to its fast-growing cloud hosting unit. Brookfield Infrastructure could attract risk-averse investors. Analysts think that Shopify can return to its winning ways.
Is Tesla The New Apple? Fund Manager Says Elon Musk's Company Will Be 'Much, Much Bigger'
The reason for hedge fund Worm Capital’s concentration in Tesla Inc. TSLA is due to its conviction in the electric vehicle maker’s dominance relatively early in the cycle, founder and chief investment officer Arne Alsin reportedly said during an investor Q&A session hosted by the fund. What Happened:...
So Is Dogecoin Heading Back to 5 Cents Or Making A Run To 10 Cents? Survey Says...
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in, or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: What's Next, Is Dogecoin Heading Back...
Jim Cramer On Energy: 'These Stocks Are So Cheap, You Can Trade Them For A Bounce'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he does not want to recommend Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA at these prices, with the company also losing money. Cramer said Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR is not making money. "We’re not in favor of companies that do not make...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company.
Why Tesla Shares Popped Today
A Tesla executive just shared a five-year plan with investors. A discussion on cost-cutting provided a feasible vision for offering an entry-level vehicle that could appeal to more of a mass market. Tesla recently indicated it is considering building a lithium refining facility to help get costs lower.
The S&P 500 will bounce back by the end of the year as inflation likely peaked in July, a top Morgan Stanley strategist says
The S&P 500 will enjoy some upside by year-end, a top Morgan Stanley strategist said. Speaking on CNBC, Andrew Slimmon said the S&P 500 will "end the year closer to" where it started at around 4,778. His bullishness over the stock market comes as inflation likely peaked in July. The...
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Smith & Wesson Brands Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share. On Wednesday, Smith & Wesson Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Bitcoin price threatens $19.6K as Ray Dalio predicts 30% stocks crash
Bitcoin (BTC) attempted to violate local lows on Sep. 16 as the latest cross-crypto downtrend intensified. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD approaching $19,600 at the time of writing, with buyer support just avoiding a further drop. The level had remained in place as an intraday floor...
3 Growth Stocks Down 49.6% to 79.9% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Take advantage of the discount prices this depressed stock market is offering right now.
