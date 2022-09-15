ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

“Texas Doesn’t Own Your Body. You Do”: Newsom Places Provocative Abortion Access Billboard Ads In 7 Red States

By Tom Tapp
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

With Gavin Newsom currently holding a 27-point lead in the race for California’s top office, the Golden State governor — who continues to deny national political ambitions — is again leveraging his campaign war chest to confront Republican governors in their own states.

Today, Newsom unveiled three billboard ads that were to be were placed in seven Red States: Texas , Indiana, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

“Just launched billboards in 7 of the most restrictive anti- abortion states that explain how women can access care–no matter where they live,” he wrote on Twitter, before championing the right to choose: “To any woman seeking an abortion in these anti-freedom states: CA will defend your right to make decisions about your own health.”

The ads tout California’s new abortion access website, abortion.CA.gov, which helps women understand the procedure, find providers and access financial aid.

Here is one of them:

What’s more, Newsom’s post contains tweets at each of the states’ Republican governors with a photo of the applicable billboard and a message for each politician.

“@tatereeves the people of Mississippi deserve to know they have access to the care you are refusing to provide. This will be launching in your state today,” he wrote to Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, whose state law banning abortions after 15 weeks provided the basis for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Newsom’s move is among his latest outreach to voters in other states. Just a few hours after he announced the ads on Twitter, he called for an investigation into whether federal laws were broken when the governors of Texas and Florida opted to send migrants to other states, the most recent being Gov. Ron DeSantis ’ who sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, MA.

“What [DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott] are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns,” Newsom wrote on Twitter Thursday.

Beyond the political implications, all this jockeying will likely provide a windfall of political ad spend to national and local media outlets.

Charter Communications chairman and CEO Tom Rutledge said at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference yesterday that the contentious nature of the midterm elections in November would be good for business.

“It’s an election year, and that always makes you feel great. The more contentious the elections, the better, from an advertising perspective,” he observed. The national overlay of ambitious governors looking toward the 2024 presidential election while going directly at each other on state issues should only serve to juice that ad spend.

AdImpact, which is nonpartisan, projected today that nearly $10 billion in political ads will be bought during the 2022 election cycle.

That number would surpass ad spend for all previous midterm cycles — and presidential cycles too. It would top the record $9 billion spent on the 2020 elections and more than double the $4 billion showered on the 2018 midterms.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Gavin Newsom Calls For Federal Investigation Of Texas And Florida Governors’ Sending Of Migrants To Other States

California Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for an investigation into whether federal laws were broken in the actions by Texas and Florida to send migrants to other states, the most recent being Gov. Ron DeSantis’ who sent two planes to Martha’s Vineyard, MA. “What [DeSantis and Texas Governor Greg Abbott] are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel. I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns,” Newsom wrote on Twitter on Thursday. Earlier this week, Abbott sent two buses with migrants to the Washington, D.C. residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, an effort...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Call Me Kat’ To Reunite Mayim Bialik With ‘Big Bang Theory’ Co-Star Kevin Sussman

EXCLUSIVE: There’s going to be a Big Bang Theory reunion on Fox’s Call me Kat. Mayim Bialik will reunite with Kevin Sussman in episode 304 airing October 20. Sussman will guest star as Zac, the owner of a local board game bar where Max and Carter find themselves checking out the competition. Season 3 of Call Me Kat, which premieres on September 29, picks up as Kat (Bialik) decides to take some time off to reset following a few years of hardcore dedication to purchasing and running her cat café. She returns following a lengthy trip across the world feeling refreshed and...
NFL
Deadline

Man Grabs Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin At Westminster Hall Lying In State, Swiftly Arrested – Watch

Police have arrested a man who broke away from the queue of mourners in Westminster Hall, and ran towards Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, where he pulled at the flag. The incident, which happened on Friday evening, shocked spectators who had been waiting for up to 12 hours to view the late Queen’s casket in the ancient hall.  They got this guy so quickly pic.twitter.com/6tfVvGeghX — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) September 17, 2022 Photos acquired by British press show a man being held on the floor by police. The man is reported to have reached the Queen’s coffin and pulled at the Royal standard flag before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is unlikely to be the last word in a legal battle that has stakes beyond Texas, and could impact how some of the world’s biggest tech companies regulate content by their users. The Texas law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last year, has been challenged by tech trade groups that warn that it would prevent platforms from removing extremism and hate speech. A similar law was also passed in Florida and ruled unconstitutional by a separate appeal court. The final say is likely to come from the U.S. Supreme Court, which earlier this year blocked the Texas law while the lawsuit played out.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Florida State
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Ohio State
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
California Government
City
Florida, OH
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Texas Elections
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Ohio Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Elections
Local
Indiana Health
City
Elizabeth, MS
Local
Mississippi Elections
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
California Elections
City
Elizabeth, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Health
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Elections
City
California, OH
Local
Texas Government
Local
California Health
Local
Ohio Health
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'This sounds very threatening Kathy': Marjorie Taylor Greene rips comedian Kathy Griffin for warning of 'civil war' if GOP wins Congress in November - despite the lawmaker herself previously calling for a 'national divorce'

Outspoken Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia lambasted Kathy Griffin on Wednesday after the comedian warned of a 'civil war' if the GOP wins back control of Congress in November. The liberal celebrity joined in on a recent surge in Democratic attacks against allies of Donald Trump, suggesting that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Gavin Newsom
Salon

Florida GOP primary loser Laura Loomer declares herself a winner: “I actually am the congresswoman"

Laura Loomer waits backstage during a "Demand Free Speech" rally on Freedom Plaza on July 6, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) Failed Trump-loving congressional candidate Laura Loomer isn't just refusing to concede despite her clear loss to incumbent Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla. -- she's declaring herself the true elected representative of Florida's 11th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Far-right Oath Keepers' lawyer is charged with conspiracy after photographed in an underground garage meeting the night before Capitol riot

A lawyer for the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the January 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Kellye SoRelle - general counsel for the antigovernment group - was arrested in Texas on charges including conspiracy to obstruct the...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governors#Election State#Abortion Issues#Red States#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican
Fox News

McEnany, 'Outnumbered' hosts roast Kamala Harris' border claim: 'What a total insult to Americans'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that VP Kamala Harris' refusal to admit problems with the southern border is "a total insult" to American citizens. KAMALA HARRIS: What a total insult to the American citizen. Saying the border is secure is like being in the middle of a category-five hurricane, the wind is whipping around you, the rain is coming on your face, the sky is pitch black. But you say, Kamala Harris, it's sunny out. Okay. We know it's not sunny out. We know we're in the middle of a raging hurricane. Ask yourself, does this sound secure when you have 2 million encounters on the southern border in this fiscal year? That is two times the last administration when fentanyl is pouring across the southern border. In fact, that Wall Street Journal explosive piece we went through two weeks ago, how two Mexican drug cartels came to dominate America's fentanyl supply. It's coming from Mexico. There were 685 migrant deaths this year. That is double once again, the last administration, not to mention the terror watch list where we have nearly 60 people who have crossed and who are on the terror watch list. Does this sound secure to you? I do not think so. We are in a hurricane right now. It is not sunny out and the American voter will have their die to cast in November on this issue.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Coffin Queue Becomes Longest In History, Mourners Waiting 24 Hours To Pay Respects To Monarch

It has reportedly become the longest queue in history, as tens of thousands of people continue to line up to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in London’s Westminster Hall.  Images visible from space reveal the long line of people shuffling along the south bank of the river Thames, waiting up to 24 hours to bid farewell to their late monarch.  There are reports that the queue now eclipses the previously longest ever documented waiting line – that of 30,000 Russians who waited to go inside the first McDonalds in the USSR, when it opened its...
U.K.
Deadline

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow And Kaitlan Collins To Anchor New CNN Morning Show

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins will anchor CNN’s new morning show, set to debut later this year with a new name, format and set. The retooled show has been a top priority of CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who started in May. Lemon will end his nightly Don Lemon Tonight to host the new morning show. Harlow will switch from her 9-11 a.m. slot to join the show, and Collins, who has been the network’s chief White House correspondent, will serve as co-anchor and chief correspondent on the program. Collins will leave her role and move to New York,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Deadline

Deadline

124K+
Followers
36K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy