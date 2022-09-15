Read full article on original website
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
DETROIT (AP) — A judge on Wednesday struck down Michigan’s 1931 anti-abortion law, months after suspending it, the latest development over abortion rights in a state where the issue is being argued in courtrooms and, possibly, at the ballot box. The law, which was long dormant before the...
Abortion ban in Indiana set to take effect on Thursday
An abortion ban is set to take effect in Indiana, which was the first state to pass one after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. When the law starts being enforced on Thursday, Indiana will join more than a dozen states with abortion bans, though most were approved before that Supreme Court ruling and took effect once the court threw out the constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
Ohio abortion law limiting most abortions temporarily blocked by judge
A judge temporarily blocked Ohio’s ban on virtually all abortions Wednesday, again pausing a law that took effect after federal abortion protections were overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The decision means abortions through 20 weeks’ gestation can continue for now, in keeping with state law in...
A Florida Judge Who Denied A Teen Girl An Abortion Because Of Her Grades Was Voted Out Of Office
Voters in Florida ousted two anti-abortion elected officials in separate races on Tuesday.
Lawmaker Horrified By Consequences Of Abortion Ban Votes For Even Stricter One
"I’m now humbly your punching bag," South Carolina Rep. Neal Collins (R) said after the vote.
TODAY.com
What it's like for a teenager to ask a judge for permission to get an abortion
On August 10, a Florida court ruled a pregnant, parentless 16-year-old was not "sufficiently mature" enough to decide to have an abortion. The minor's case is not uncommon. In the 36 states that require parental involvement for a person under 18 to have an abortion, teens have an option to go before a judge instead of asking their parents.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
A Win For Joe Biden: Idaho's Blanket-Ban On Abortions Receives Setback In Court
Idaho’s effort to impose a blanket ban on abortions received a setback on Wednesday after a federal judge ruled that the state must allow abortions in certain emergency cases. What Happened: U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill, a Bill Clinton appointee, imposed a preliminary injunction that prevents the Gem...
Refinery29
Please Stop Calling It A ‘Late Term’ Abortion, Sen. Graham
“Maybe some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works.” I watched as Vice President Kamala Harris said this pointedly to a room full of Indiana lawmakers while reporting on the ground in the Hoosier State on July 25, shortly before a near-total abortion ban passed there. The Veep’s words jumped to mind this week when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office introduced proposed legislation known as the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.” It would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks nation-wide, with only a few “exceptions” for issues such as risk to a parent’s life and cases of rape and incest.
Daily Beast
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Is ‘Still Murder’ at Any Stage of Pregnancy
TV doctor turned Republican senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz has been tough to pin down on abortion. He claims to be “100% pro-life,” but he also has some exceptions. And as recently as 2019, Oz defended Roe v. Wade. But now, The Daily Beast has obtained audio from a...
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
Lindsay Graham, Indiana, West Virginia: The nation’s latest on abortion bills
Here’s what we know about the nation’s latest abortion laws.
Michigan Supreme Court decision has implications for women in Ohio, Indiana, even Kentucky
A Thursday ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court could have profound implications for women and their doctors in Ohio as well as other neighboring states. The court ruled that a petition signed by a record 730,000 voters was valid and ordered that an amendment protecting abortion rights be placed on the Nov. 8 ballot, the […] The post Michigan Supreme Court decision has implications for women in Ohio, Indiana, even Kentucky appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Democrats call Indiana’s near-total abortion ban a ‘death sentence’
Law, which takes effect today, contains narrow exceptions and effectively wipes out abortion access for 1.5m people in the state
International Business Times
U.S. Abortion Clinic Moves Up The Street To Escape One State's Ban
The women's health clinic in Bristol, Tennessee, had a seemingly simple solution to continue providing abortions after its home state banned the procedure this summer: It moved a mile up the road to Bristol, Virginia, where abortion remained legal. But relocating between the twin cities brought a host of challenges.
‘I can’t stay silent’: Roe reversal powers new generation to sign up and vote
Huge bloc of women expected to turn out in November midterms to protect abortion rights – could it alter the election outcome?. Sonya Koenig is scared. A 19-year-old student from Kalamazoo, Michigan, Koenig often stays up until 2am thinking. Sometimes she paces up and down the hall, or speaks to her roommate about nightmare scenarios in which she ends up pregnant and in need of an abortion.
freightwaves.com
Indiana appeals court moves Celadon case to Delaware
Abortion is banned or severely limited in a number of states. Here's where things stand
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states after the US Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to abortion on June 24.
