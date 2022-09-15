“Maybe some people need to actually learn how a woman’s body works.” I watched as Vice President Kamala Harris said this pointedly to a room full of Indiana lawmakers while reporting on the ground in the Hoosier State on July 25, shortly before a near-total abortion ban passed there. The Veep’s words jumped to mind this week when South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office introduced proposed legislation known as the “Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.” It would ban nearly all abortions after 15 weeks nation-wide, with only a few “exceptions” for issues such as risk to a parent’s life and cases of rape and incest.

