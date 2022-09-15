ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Owner robbed in same NYC bodega where Jose Alba killed attacker — and suspect was set free without bail

By Kyle Schnitzer, Larry Celona, Elizabeth Rosner, Bruce Golding
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tk6tN_0hx6rO2t00

The Manhattan bodega where a clerk killed an assailant in self-defense was again the scene of an attack on a worker — and the suspect was set free after his arrest, The Post has learned.

The kid-gloves treatment of accused robber Ariel Hernandez, 19, is a far cry from the way soft-on-crime Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg dealt with store worker Jose Alba after he grabbed a knife to protect himself from a raging ex-con earlier this year.

The “woke’’ top prosecutor had charged Alba, 61, with murder, forcing the traumatized clerk to spend nearly a week on Rikers Island — even though surveillance video showed him being attacked by Austin Simon, 35, before the July 1 stabbing.

Bragg only backed down and dropped the charges against Alba after a series of front-page Post reports that outraged politicians and everyday New Yorkers.

The latest attack on the Blue Moon convenience store in Hamilton Heights unfolded around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 while owner Osamah Aldhabyani, 33, was working a 12-hour shift.

“The guy came in the store and started scaring the customers,” Aldhabyani said of Hernandez.

“He grabbed two Monsters [energy drinks] and left. I thought that was the end of it, but he came back three minutes later.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zMys_0hx6rO2t00
Osamah Aldhabyani was attacked during his shift at Blue Moon convenience store.
William C. Lopez/NYPOST

Aldhabyani said the man “told me [he] has a real problem with me,” then “came behind the counter and asked me for money and Black &amp; Milds,” a brand of tipped cigarillos popular with weed smokers for use in making blunts, according to online postings.

“I told him to leave me alone because I didn’t want any problems,” Aldhabyani said.

“He started tossing things behind the counter and … after I pushed him outside, we started fighting. I put him on the floor and held him there until the police came.”

A criminal complaint filed against Hernandez alleges that he “knocked [Aldhabyani] to the ground and wrapped his arm around [Aldhabyani’s] neck, causing substantial pain to [his] head and back.”

At the suspect’s arraignment the next day, Hernandez pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and petit larceny.

The robbery rap was eligible for bail under the state’s controversial 2019 bail-reform laws, but Bragg’s office never sought it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saIxe_0hx6rO2t00
Aldhabyani was in the middle of a 12-hour shift when the incident took place.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I1MZI_0hx6rO2t00
"I told him to leave me alone because I didn't want any problems," Aldhabyani said.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zz9q2_0hx6rO2t00
Ariel Hernandez pleaded not guilty to second-degree robbery, third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gXW5d_0hx6rO2t00
A criminal complaint said Hernandez caused "substantial pain" to Aldhabyani's head and back.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z9mmN_0hx6rO2t00
Hernandez was released without bail by Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Melissa Lewis Andre.

Instead, prosecutors asked that Hernandez be released on his own recognizance, which Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Melissa Lewis Andre did.

“The facts uncovered thus far in this ongoing investigation, including that the defendant has no prior convictions, do not justify seeking bail and potential detention on Rikers Island as the least restrictive means to ensure his return to court,” Bragg spokesman Doug Cohen told The Post on Thursday.

That decision was in keeping with the controversial “Day One” memo Bragg issued after taking office  Jan. 1.

Among his various soft-on-crime directives , Bragg said prosecutors “must reserve pretrial detention for very serious cases” and that there’s “a presumption of pre-trial non-incarceration for every case except those with charges of homicide or the death of a victim.”

Meanwhile, Aldhabyani, a Qatari immigrant who bought the store eight months ago, said he fears becoming the next law-abiding victim to be targeted by Manhattan’s progressive DA.

Aldhabyani said Bragg’s office unexpectedly sent him a subpoena for surveillance video of the incident involving Hernandez. In Alba’s case, authorities visited the store to retrieve similar recordings the morning after Simon’s slaying.

The Aug. 30 subpoena demanded that the bodega turn over “any and all surveillance video” from “between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.” on the date Aldhabyani was robbed and warned that failure to “produce said items” could result in a conviction for criminal contempt and “a fine of $1,000 and imprisonment for one year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8ftZ_0hx6rO2t00
Bodega worker Jose Alba fatally stabbed a man after getting attacked in his Manhattan store on July 1, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tk4Cs_0hx6rO2t00
Alba, a cashier at the bodega, was initially charged with murder.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O6gg_0hx6rO2t00
Alba spent days on Rikers Island before his release.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3FZg_0hx6rO2t00
Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg eventually dropped the murder charges against Alba.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SrVB4_0hx6rO2t00
Alba is leaving the US for the Dominican Republic following the incident.
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sTHCy_0hx6rO2t00 Bodega clerk Jose Alba ditching NYC for Dominican Republic after murder charge dropped

But Aldhabyani said he can’t comply because the bodega’s camera system only stores recordings for 14 days and all he has are the clips he shot on his cellphone, the longest of which is three minutes, seven seconds.

“I’m scared that the DA is retaliating because of Jose Alba and that what happened with Jose will happen to me — because I will be arrested like Jose,” Aldhabyani said.

“I’m scared of being arrested because they are targeting me because they told us to not share the Jose Alba video with anybody and we shared it.”

Aldhabyani said he showed up at the DA’s office Sept. 6, as directed in the subpoena, and met with an official who told him to expect another letter that has yet to arrive.

“I’m waiting for this letter, and I want to see what’s going on. I’m nervous and scared,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTzRF_0hx6rO2t00
Aldhabyani said he is fearful of getting arrested after what has happened at the store.
William C. Lopez/NYPOST

In a prepared statement, Bragg spokesman Doug Cohen said, “All New Yorkers deserve to feel safe in their workplaces.

“No one at Blue Moon is being investigated — obtaining video evidence through a subpoena is a routine part of investigating a case.

“We take the defendant’s alleged conduct seriously and are actively investigating it,” Bragg’s spokesman, Cohen, said.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Hernandez, declined to comment.

Alba, who’s kept a low profile since his highly-publicized ordeal, told The Post Thursday night that he’s fed up with the violence in New York City — and at the bodega where he used to work.

“I don’t feel good about these problems. It makes me sad that this keeps happening. I’ve lived in New York for a long time and I don’t want any more problems,” he said.

Alba added that he hasn’t been back to the bodega since the night of Simon’s attack and he’s unsure if he’ll be leaving the Big Apple for the Dominican Republic, as his pals previously told The Post would be the case.

