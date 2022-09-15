ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

529 plans offer a tax-free way to save for and pay educational expenses — here's how these state-sponsored investment accounts work

By Lee Huffman
Business Insider
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

The US is moving one step closer to letting Americans file their taxes online for free directly to the IRS, cutting out private companies like Turbotax and H&R Block

Filing your taxes could soon be free and relatively painless. The US is inching closer to modernizing how Americans file their taxes and breaking the grip that private tax prep companies have over the process. In the future, tax-filing may require only a few clicks — or even replying to a text message as in some European countries like Estonia.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#529 Plan#Tax Credit#School Education#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
IRS
bloomberglaw.com

Inheritance and Estate Taxes Can Impact Ordinary Taxpayers, Too

The news that King Charles III will not have to pay tax on assets that he inherits is making headlines this week. Some of the chatter suggests that a full tax exemption is a perk of being royal, while others have claimed that no exemptions apply to more ordinary taxpayers. Both premises are wrong.
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Will Your Kids Inherit a Tax Bomb from You?

Editor’s note: This is part four of a seven-part series. It dives more deeply into the issue of how tax-deferred saving can saddle your heirs with massive tax liabilities. If you missed the introductory article, you may find it helpful to start here. Parents want the best for their...
INCOME TAX
TheStreet

How to File Taxes When You Own Several Businesses

• Filing taxes for a business you own may require you to report your business income on your individual income tax return. Get every dollar you deserve with unlimited tax advice from experts who know self-employment taxes inside and out. Whether you’re a freelancer, independent contractor, small business owner, or have multiple streams of income, TurboTax Self-Employed can help you uncover the industry-specific deductions you qualify for. Plus, you can get up to an additional $20 off when you file with TurboTax Self-Employed.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Don't Skip These 3 Steps Before You Claim Social Security

Position your portfolio to minimize taxes later before you start taking Social Security income. Account for the increasing value of Social Security in your overall asset allocation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
INCOME TAX
Kiplinger

Reminder: Estimated Tax Payments Are Due Today

Under our country's "pay as you go" tax system, Uncle Sam wants to collect his cut periodically throughout the year as you earn income. In most cases, the required taxes are paid through paycheck withholding (your employer sends in the payments). But if you're self-employed, have a side gig, or don't have taxes withheld from other sources of taxable income (e.g., interest, dividends or capital gains), then quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS are typically required.
INCOME TAX
TechCrunch

Most fintechs partner with banks; Varo became one, and says it’s paying off

The startup launched its banking services in 2017, aimed at making younger consumers comfortable doing all their banking online. It has raised nearly $1 billion since its 2015 inception and was valued at $2.5 billion at the time of its last raise in 2021. Its backers include institutions such as Lone Pine Capital, Warburg Pincus and The Rise Fund, as well as U2’s Bono and NBA player Russell Westbrook.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Some States Could Tax Student Loan Forgiveness

There was some good tax news in President Biden’s student loan debt cancellation announcement—i.e., that you won’t pay federal income tax on your forgiven student loan debt. That’s notable because under the 2022 student loan forgiveness plan, some borrowers will be eligible for up to $20,000 in student loan debt cancellation. But there’s another important tax question out there involving student loans: will you have to pay state taxes on your forgiven student loan?
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy