Read full article on original website
Related
cleveland19.com
Ashland County Bomb Squad determines item found at Mansfield home not dangerous, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashland County Bomb Squad investigated a suspicious item found at a Mansfield home. Some residents were evacuated from their neighborhood as the investigation continued. According to Mansfield police dispatch, a demolition team found a mortar shell around 1:30 p.m. Saturday as they were clearing belongings...
Blasting caps found in Sandusky County home, transferred to bomb squad
BALLVILLE, Ohio — Sandusky County Emergency Management Agency director Lisa Kuelling reported the presence of "five old blasting caps" in a building on Wednesday, the Northwestern Ohio Bomb Squad said in a report. The Ballville Fire Department were dispatched to the home of a deceased man and took the...
Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
cleveland19.com
Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others. Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins. Collins said fire crews...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tractor-trailer overturns in Wayne County, driver life flighted
PLAIN CITY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after a tanker carrying hazardous materials overturned early Friday morning in Wayne County. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened...
cleveland19.com
Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response
WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
Galion Inquirer
One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19
CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on...
87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County
GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspected explosive leads to bomb squad investigation in Mansfield
A contractor cleaning out an abandoned home on Harker Street in Mansfield made a frightening discovery Saturday that led to an investigation by the Ashland County Bomb Squad.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
One dies in Valley View motorcycle crash
Canal Road is closed after a fatal motorcycle accident late Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages home in Elyria
ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYC
Superintendent: Juvenile in custody after taking gun into Friday's Springfield High School football game against Coventry
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an unrelated story about Collinwood High School in Cleveland. Officials from the Springfield Local School District confirm two people were taken into custody following an incident at Friday night's home high school football game against Coventry. According to Superintendent...
crawfordcountynow.com
One person injured in single vehicle crash
BUCYRUS—On Thursday at 9:58 AM Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one-vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader was traveling eastbound on State Route 19 when she...
Resident robbed walking behind W. Pleasant Valley Road store: Parma Police Blotter
Robbery, W. Pleasant Valley Road: On Aug. 21, police were dispatched behind T.J. Maxx on W. Pleasant Valley Road. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said he was behind the store when a man robbed him. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Fraud, Kenmore Avenue: On Aug....
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
Arson investigators called to McDonald’s
Arson investigators have been called to the scene of a fire in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
WKYC
Former daycare worker at Sweet Kiddles in Avon Lake facing charges following child injury
Police say daycare worker Emily Coghlan picked the infant up by his arm, moved him to a side, then dropped him. The fall caused the child's leg to break.
Galion Inquirer
After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek
GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
Cleveland police cruiser involved in multi-car crash
At least one person was hurt in a multi-car crash that involved Cleveland p
Comments / 0