Huron County, OH

Cleveland.com

Two hurt in bar fight: Avon Lake police blotter

On September 12 around 2:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a bar for a reported fight in the parking lot. Two men suffered minor injuries. Damage was reported to landscape and masonry around a subdivision sign on September 6. The cause to the damage appeared to be from a vehicle striking it.
AVON LAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Several residents taken to hospital after Lakewood apartment building fire

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Fire Department (LFD) said an apartment fire on Saturday morning sent several people to the hospital and displaced others. Firefighters were called out around 8:50 a.m. to the 1400 block of Warren Road, according to LFD Assistant Chief Darren Collins. Collins said fire crews...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

Wayne County semi crash ends in HAZMAT response

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting an overturned semi tractor trailer on US-30, west of Wooster, around 4:37 a.m. today. According to a release from OSHP, the trailer was hauling hazardous materials, and began leaking. OSHP said that troopers, alongside responders from the New...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

One vehicle injury crash on St. Rt. 19

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On September 15, 2022 at 0958hrs Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader, of Shelby, was traveling eastbound on...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
10TV

87-year-old man reported missing from Crawford County

GALION, Ohio — The Galion Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 87-year-old man who left his home Saturday afternoon and never returned. William Switzer drove away from his residence on Westwood Avenue in Galion at 3:30 p.m. headed in an unknown direction, according to police.
GALION, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash

LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
PERRYSBURG, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire heavily damages home in Elyria

ELYRIA, Ohio — A fire at a home Thursday night caused heavy damage, but there were no reports of injuries. Chief Joseph Pronesti says firefighters were called to the home on Hammer Court, which is off North Abbe Road, at about 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the first floor and it quickly spread to the second floor and attic.
ELYRIA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

One person injured in single vehicle crash

BUCYRUS—On Thursday at 9:58 AM Crawford County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Whetstone Fire, Bucyrus Fire, and Lifefirst responded to a one-vehicle injury crash that occurred on State Route 19 east of Harper Road. Preliminary investigation indicates that Dawn Bader was traveling eastbound on State Route 19 when she...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces lane restrictions, multiple road closures beginning next week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced multiple roads will be closed and a lane restriction will be put in place beginning next week. In conjunction with a roadway surface testing install project, the City says it’s necessary to have lane restrictions on Colony Drive between Heatherdowns Blvd. and Treelawn Drive. The lane restrictions are set to begin on Sept. 19 and will remain in place for five days.
TOLEDO, OH
Galion Inquirer

After spring fire, donations arrive at Mill Creek

GALION- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce delivered a large donation to Mill Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sept. 7. After the spring fire at its Galion location, Retired Senior Volunteer Program for Crawford, Marion & Morrow Counties Erin Miller and the Chamber coordinated to collect donations of playing cards, board games, crossword puzzles and more. An estimated 300 total items were donated.
GALION, OH

