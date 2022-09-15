Read full article on original website
Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!
Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
Live Your Best Life In This Unique Lake Fenton Home
The cedar and stone exterior make this Lake Fenton home truly one of a kind. If you have always dreamed of lake living but don't want a cookie-cutter house identical to your neighbor's home, this is it. This custom-built house is unique and timeless. This home features an open floor plan, beautiful cathedral ceilings, large exposed beams, and a complete stone-to-ceiling natural fireplace.
Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year
Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?
Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan
An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Built in 1862, MI’s Oldest Brewery Still Serves Cold Beer Today
For over 150 years, this Michigan Brewery has been brewing up the goodness. What's now known as Frankenmuth Brewery, is Michigan's oldest brewery still in operation today. Originally built in 1862, this brewery has been through a number of changes in its history. It was first built by Martin Heubisch...
Does Michigan Have Caves That You Can Explore? If So, Where?
Indulge your adventurous side and explore these caves throughout Michigan. The deeper and deeper you dig into what Michigan has to offer, the cooler the things you find. The state is filled with outdoor opportunities to enjoy throughout the year. Everyone knows about camping, fishing, and normal outdoor activities, but what about the out-of-the-ordinary opportunities?
Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Snowiest Cities?
Old man winter is not here yet, but that SOB will be lurking around soon enough. Two things are guaranteed during a Michigan winter - it will be cold and there will be snow. That's a given, but which cities in the Great Lakes State will get the most snow? That is the question.
MI Has the Only Highway in the US That Has Banned Motor Vehicles
It may sound crazy, but you did read that right. There is a state highway in Michigan that has banned the use of motor vehicles on it. It is also the only one in the United States that has done that. So what highway is it? M-185 on Mackinac Island....
Michigan Families to Receive Extra SNAP Benefits During September
About 700,000 Michigan families who depend on the SNAP food program will be receiving an extra payment during the month of September. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a program that helps Michigan families who qualify buy groceries and other necessities. About 1.3 people from 700,000 households benefit from the program.
Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way
Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
Michiganders, Prepare for a Staggering September Heat Wave
Sure, it may not officially be fall yet. It actually happens on September 22nd. However, the last couple of days for Michiganders have really felt like autumn. Cooler temperatures have already caused me to break out all my sweaters and have me dreaming of going to the apple orchard. But...
These Six Michigan Restaurants Featured on Reality TV Have Sadly Closed
It's unfortunate but restaurants come and go, sometimes with little warning or fanfare. These six Michigan have all sadly gone by the wayside even after being featured on national TV. Is Being Featured on a TV Reality Show Good For Business?. Oftentimes, an appearance on a TV show like 'Restaurant:...
Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings
The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan
As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
Michigan Gets a Failing Grade on Child Marriage, Corporal Punishment Laws
An F. A failing grade. That's what Michigan gets for its laws concerning child marriage and corporal punishment in our state. The scorecard issued today (9/13) by the watchdog group known as Human Rights Watch says Michigan fails when it comes to protecting the rights of children. Why Does Michigan...
Kellogg’s Wants You to Add Water to its New Cereal. Seriously.
Kellogg's is introducing a new cereal product and says there's no need to add milk. The Michigan-based company says just add water, and you're good to go. Now if your stomach turned just a little at the thought of adding water to your cereal (Bleck!), hold the phone. The cereal giant's new single-serve product (marketed as 'Instabowls') includes a new 'milk powder' product in each bowl. Once you add water and stir, the milk is rehydrated creating ready-to-eat milk and cereal.
