Michigan State

Club 93.7

Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!

Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Live Your Best Life In This Unique Lake Fenton Home

The cedar and stone exterior make this Lake Fenton home truly one of a kind. If you have always dreamed of lake living but don't want a cookie-cutter house identical to your neighbor's home, this is it. This custom-built house is unique and timeless. This home features an open floor plan, beautiful cathedral ceilings, large exposed beams, and a complete stone-to-ceiling natural fireplace.
LAKE FENTON, MI
Club 93.7

Bed Bath & Beyond Will Close 5 Stores in Michigan This Year

Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close more than 50 stores around the country this year including five right here in Michigan. Earlier this month the company announced it was planning to lay off 20% of its workforce. After announcing their turnaround plans, Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal died...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan

Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
Club 93.7

Do You Live In One Of Michigan’s 10 Cheapest Places?

Living cheap does not equal living poorly - especially in these Michigan places. If living well, not frivolous or extravagant is your idea of the perfect life, you can achieve the American dream in the Great Lakes State. You do not have to break the bank to live a comfortable life, and these ten Michigan cities are proof of that.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Ring From the 1700s Unearthed at French Fort in Michigan

An archaeology student made a rare discovery while digging on a French fort in Southwest Michigan: A heart-shaped ring believed to be from the 1700s. The "Jesuit Ring" is believed to be a trade trinket that dates back to when the Southwest Michigan region was known as 'New France,' dozens of years before Michigan officially was admitted to the United States in 1837.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan

There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Does Michigan Have Caves That You Can Explore? If So, Where?

Indulge your adventurous side and explore these caves throughout Michigan. The deeper and deeper you dig into what Michigan has to offer, the cooler the things you find. The state is filled with outdoor opportunities to enjoy throughout the year. Everyone knows about camping, fishing, and normal outdoor activities, but what about the out-of-the-ordinary opportunities?
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan Families to Receive Extra SNAP Benefits During September

About 700,000 Michigan families who depend on the SNAP food program will be receiving an extra payment during the month of September. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a program that helps Michigan families who qualify buy groceries and other necessities. About 1.3 people from 700,000 households benefit from the program.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Power Outages Are on the Rise and Michigan is Leading the Way

Power outages and brownouts in the United States are happening more frequently and Michigan is one of three states where they have become chronic. New research released Wednesday (9/14) indicates that the demand for electricity continues to increase because of climate change while the country's energy infrastructure continues to age and grow more unreliable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Michigan Man’s Daughter Blames Dad’s QAnon Obsession for Deadly Shootings

The daughter of an Oakland County man who fatally shot his wife and dog on Sunday blames his obsession with QAnon conspiracy theories for his rampage. Police shot and killed 53-year-old Igor Lanis after he allegedly killed his wife and dog in their Walled Lake home on Sunday (9/11). Another daughter, who was in the home at the time, was shot but not fatally wounded. Police arrived at the scene shortly after 4 am Sunday after the 25-year-old called 911 to report that she'd been shot by her father.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Club 93.7

Remembering Those Lost on 9/11 with Ties to Flint & Michigan

As we stop and remember that fateful day 21 years ago that shook our country to the core, it's comforting to know that we still honor and remember those lost. Social media was flooded today with people taking the time to stop and reflect on the September 11, 2001 attacks that claimed the lives of 2997 and left countless others injured. Of those fatal victims, 2,753 were killed in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area, 184 at the Pentagon, and 40 in Pennsylvania. These deaths included 265 on the four planes. The attacks remain the deadliest terrorist act in world history.
FLINT, MI
Club 93.7

Kellogg’s Wants You to Add Water to its New Cereal. Seriously.

Kellogg's is introducing a new cereal product and says there's no need to add milk. The Michigan-based company says just add water, and you're good to go. Now if your stomach turned just a little at the thought of adding water to your cereal (Bleck!), hold the phone. The cereal giant's new single-serve product (marketed as 'Instabowls') includes a new 'milk powder' product in each bowl. Once you add water and stir, the milk is rehydrated creating ready-to-eat milk and cereal.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

