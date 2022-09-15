Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
Turnto10.com
Temporary migrant shelter may be set up at Joint Base Cape Cod, per Baker
MASHPEE - Gov. Charlie Baker said his administration is "exploring" setting up a temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod for migrants who unexpectedly arrived on Martha's Vineyard Wednesday.About 50 men, women and children from Venezuela arrived on two planes, sent by Florida Gov. Ron Desantis. Two shelters have been established on the island with additional space in case more people arrive. "The Baker-Polito Administration is exploring setting up temporary shelter and humanitarian services at Joint Base Cape Cod and will share additional information as soon as it becomes available," Baker said in a statement.Joint Base Cape Cod covers nearly 21,000 acres over Mashpee, Bourne and Sandwich and abuts Falmouth.The Martha's Vineyard community has stepped up to provide the people seeking asylum with food and shelter. Police say there's been an overwhelming amount of support."On behalf of the Commonwealth, I thank everyone on the ground who quickly came together to provide assistance on the Vineyard," Baker said. "The Commonwealth has many resources for assisting individuals that arrive in Massachusetts with varying immigration statuses and needs and is working with all partners involved to make sure those resources are available to the migrants that arrived last night."
‘Hero adopter’ sought in Mass. for dog previously in a wheelchair but has made ‘remarkable’ progress
A two-year old pit bull mix, named Trudi, is in search of “one very special adopter,” after starting rehabilitation by the MSPCA-Angell last week and has already made great progress. Trudi had been in a wheelchair — unable to walk on her own without one — and arrived...
Turnto10.com
Cape Verde president attends monument dedication at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — José Maria Neves, president of the Republic of Cape Verde, visited Rhode Island to celebrate the annual dedication of the Cape Verdean Veterans Memorial monument on Saturday. Speaking with a translator, Neves spoke as the guest of honor at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in...
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
Turnto10.com
State says bluefin tuna catch was illegal
(WJAR) — Environmental police officers issued a criminal summons to a Massachusetts charter boat captain for allegedly failing to have the required commercial fishing license and permit. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said environmental police came across the boat fishing commercially for giant bluefin tuna in state...
Turnto10.com
Anti-war activists gather ahead of International Day of Peace
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Activists gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday to call for the end of war violence ahead of the United Nations International Day of Peace. The Day of Peace will be observed on Wednesday. The Rhode Island Anti-War Committee spread out signs and...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Apple PIcking Farms In Massachusetts & How To “Pick” The Right One!
Apple picking is a popular hobby in the US, specifically in Massachusetts. The state is home to many apple-picking farms. “Apple picking” is a phrase that automatically conjures visions of people with big baskets wandering around an orchard, picking apples for some larger-than-life edible manufacturer. While that is partially true, apple picking is a great hobby if taken seriously. Massachusetts is home to big and small apple farms and orchards. Besides their farm produce, these places offer amenities different from the usual.
nbcboston.com
Wife of Fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Gannon Given New Bike After Losing Hers
After the wife of a fallen Yarmouth, Massachusetts police officer lost her bike while driving to train for the Police Unity Tour, an organization has stepped up and replaced it. Dara Gannon, wife of fallen Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon, was on her way to train for the ride in honor...
newbedfordguide.com
MSPCA warns Massachusetts residents about increase in coyote activity, safety of pets
“With an increase of coyote interactions all over the news lately, many of us with small pets are feeling frightened, unsure of what we can do to protect ourselves and our pets. We are here to arm you with knowledge so that you can feel confident in your ability to avoid conflict with coyotes.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
WATCH: Two bucks spotted swimming off Nantucket coast
NANTUCKET, Mass. — Some local fishermen got quite the surprise Monday morning when they spotted two deer swimming off the coast of Nantucket. Video taken by the crew shows two sets of antlers — an adult and a juvenile — swimming among the waves. One of the...
What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'
Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
wgbh.org
Where do the Jan. 6 cases stand in Massachusetts?
On Wednesday, former Natick Town Meeting member Suzanne Ianni became the latest Massachusetts resident to plead guilty to crimes related to the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. She’s one of eight Massachusetts residents who have been charged a year and a half later, and faces a maximum of six months in prison and five years’ probation.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Parrot Rescue looks to build new facility
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A West Warwick shelter has reached its limit in the amount of parrots it can take in. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue is looking to raise money for a new facility for the animals. Donations to the Case for Space fundraiser go towards creating a...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
country1025.com
The Most Popular Pasta Dish In Massachusetts And Every State
It’s National Linguini Day today! My thoughts naturally turn to the North End of Boston and all the delicious Italian food. Just walking up and down Hanover Street can nearly satisfy your cravings. Ok, maybe not. Then, I got to thinking…what is the most popular pasta dish in Massachusetts? The answer, I found was surprising, to say the least. In fact, most of the New England States, with the exception of one, were surprising to me.
How Big and Where is the Biggest House in Massachusetts?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Don't be confused by the size of this single-family home. Yes, it's over 54,000 square feet of living space including indoors and outdoors, but the original...
