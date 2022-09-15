ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Many New Jersey residents to receive $500

photo of man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you having a challenging time as the cost of basically everything has risen dramatically? If so, you're not alone. But here's some good news. If you're a resident of New Jersey, you very possibly have some money coming your way. Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate to nearly 1 million New Jersey residents. This rebate is officially called the Middle Class Tax rebate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Paterson, NJ
Government
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
hobokengirl.com

This Jersey City Stylist is Opening Her Own Local Salon This Fall

Jersey City resident Michelle Arriaga is making her mark on the Hudson County beauty scene by opening her own salon. The upcoming opening of ten23 Style Lounge, located at 203 Brunswick Street in Jersey City, will mark the culmination of many years of work and training for Michelle. Her vision for the space is for clients to walk away feeling their best and for other creatives and artists to meet and share ideas. Read on to learn more about Michelle and what’s to come at ten23 Style Lounge.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

These are the top burger chains in NJ

It’s National Cheeseburger Day this Sunday, Sept. 18 because, why not?. If we can have a National Talk Like A Pirate Day and a National Lima Bean Respect Day we surely can pay homage to something like a cheeseburger. And at least this comes with plenty of deals you...
RUMSON, NJ
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New York; 12th Earthquake in the Northeast Over Last 30 Days

USGS is reporting that an earthquake struck upstate New York north of Albany this morning. At 3:45 am, USGS reported the 12th earthquake to strike the northeast over the last 30 days; this weak seismic event unfolded, rated a magnitude 1.9 event, struck in South Glens Falls just north and east of Saratoga Springs. The earthquake’s epicenter was 10.2 km deep. While the earthquake was measured by seismographs in the northeast, it was likely not strong enough for most people to feel it.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Music Concerts#New York City#Lawnstarter
94.3 The Point

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Transportation Today News

New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded New Jersey a $26 million Infrastructure For Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant for the state’s Route 7 project. The INFRA program funds freight and highway projects that improve safety and reliability, enhance the resiliency of highway infrastructure, reduce congestion, protect the environment, and generate national or regional economic benefits. […] The post New Jersey awarded $26M federal grant to improve Route 7 appeared first on Transportation Today.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy